Kenya: Empowering Vision - How Humanitarian Support Is Transforming Lives of Children With Disabilities in Kenya

During emergencies, children with disabilities face unique challenges that demand special attention to ensure their protection, comfort, and well-being.

For six-year-old Candy Odhiambo, the recent floods in Kisumu County added to her family's struggles. Her parents faced financial strain while trying to replace her broken spectacles, vital for improving her vision.

Candy's vision was corrected during a recent outreach program in Kisumu County. Her broad smile, framed by her new glasses, reflected her excitement as she explored her world with newfound clarity. With the spectacles enhancing her vision, she delighted in playing near her father, her joy radiating through every moment.

A Story of Hope

Her father, Eric Odhiambo, shared the financial struggles they faced in securing spectacles for Candy. "When I took Candy for her first eye test, I was told her spectacles would cost Sh40,000. I couldn't afford it. She got her first pair of glasses during the outreach today," he said.

This intervention was part of a UNICEF-supported humanitarian program targeting children with disabilities. It gave Candy and her family hope, enabling her to see clearly for the first time in months.

Eric Ogolla, another parent, echoed similar sentiments. His daughter's vision problems, related to albinism, had significantly affected her development. "Since childhood, she has struggled with unique visual challenges. The outreach program reassures me that her long-standing problem is finally being addressed," he said.

Uncorrected vision problems can hinder a child's ability to read, write, and engage in everyday activities, often leading to developmental delays. Ogolla expressed optimism that his daughter's school performance would improve following the intervention.

Barriers Faced by Families

In Kenya, families with children or adults with disabilities face immense challenges. They are 9% more likely to experience multidimensional poverty, with 92% of caregivers requiring financial support and 48.1% needing assistive technology. Full-time caregiving often limits income opportunities, with women and girls disproportionately bearing the burden.

During crises, children with disabilities face even greater barriers. Access to education is hindered by inaccessible learning centers, untrained teachers, and a lack of assistive devices. Only about 10% of these children regularly attend school, a number that declines sharply during emergencies due to displacement, poverty, and systemic challenges.

The Role of Inclusive Humanitarian Response

UNICEF Social Protection Officer Nahashon Njuguna emphasized the need for tailored interventions for children with disabilities during emergencies. "Through partnerships with the State Department of Social Protection and the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, we aim to address data, system, and solution gaps that hinder these children and their families," Njuguna said.

The Humanitarian Innovation Programme for Children with Disabilities seeks to design responses that meet the unique needs of children like Candy. By conducting medical and educational assessments, issuing disability certificates, and supporting proper placement, the program ensures more comprehensive care.

George Odhiambo, County Coordinator of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, noted the importance of proper educational placement for children with disabilities. "Many parents are unaware of the appropriate schools for their children, leading to enrollment in institutions that cannot support their needs," he explained.

Parent Experiences

Parents like Monica Kirera shared how the program has been life-changing. "Today, I accessed seamless services through the e-Citizen platform, including education placement, assistive devices, occupational therapy, and a disability certificate," said Monica, mother to eight-year-old Kylan, who has cerebral palsy.

Monica described the challenges of raising a child with disabilities, including resigning from formal work to provide full-time care. "It hasn't been easy, but support and understanding make all the difference," she said.

Other parents expressed gratitude for the professional help and timely consultations provided during the outreach. "The level of expertise was exceptional, and the assessments were conducted efficiently. The education placements offered were insightful and supportive," Monica added.

A Call for Action

In 2008, Kenya ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), committing to the inclusion and protection of children with disabilities in all settings, including emergencies. The 2018 National Action Plan for Disability-Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction outlines efforts to incorporate disability into emergency planning. However, barriers persist due to limited resources, insufficient training, and low awareness.

UNICEF Kenya Social Policy Specialist Susan Momanyi emphasized the importance of increasing budget allocations for disability-related programs. "A multi-sectoral approach is critical to address the diverse needs of children with disabilities. Robust data systems, especially during crises, are essential for informed planning and targeted interventions," she said.

Momanyi also called for greater collaboration with the national government to align social protection policies with the needs of children with disabilities.

Innovative Solutions

UNICEF, in collaboration with private sector partners like Innovation Audio Norway, continues to support programs providing assistive technologies such as hearing aids, white canes, and prosthetics. By fostering innovation, UNICEF aims to make low-cost solutions like prosthetics and communication devices more accessible to children with disabilities.

"Early intervention is key," Njuguna said. "We urge parents and guardians to bring their children for medical care as soon as possible to ensure timely and accurate assessments."

A Brighter Future for Candy

For Candy and her family, the outreach program marked the beginning of a transformative journey. "We are deeply grateful that Candy can now see better and read more," her parents said.

With her new spectacles, Candy can fully engage in her school lessons and daily activities, paving the way for her to achieve her academic and social potential.

