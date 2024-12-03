Uganda: Sabiiny Cultural Institution Launches Alternative Rite of Passage to End FGM

According to Reproductive Health Uganda, Bukwo leads with an 18% prevalence rate, followed by Kween at 15% and Kapchorwa at 12%.

The Sabiiny cultural institution, led by newly elected head Peter Swilikei, has unveiled an alternative rite of passage for girls as part of its efforts to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Uganda's Sebei subregion.

This culturally sensitive initiative aims to preserve traditional values while protecting the health and rights of young women.

Despite Uganda's 2010 law banning FGM, the practice remains prevalent in Bukwo, Kween, and Kapchorwa districts.

According to Reproductive Health Uganda, Bukwo leads with an 18% prevalence rate, followed by Kween at 15% and Kapchorwa at 12%.

"With one in four young people experiencing FGM, the prevalence remains alarmingly high," said Jackson Chekweko, Executive Director of Reproductive Health Uganda.

Traditionally seen as a transition into womanhood and likened to male circumcision, FGM is deeply rooted in Sabiiny cultural norms. However, critics argue it is perpetuated for economic gain by practitioners known as cutters.

"FGM causes severe physical and psychological damage, including trauma and increased vulnerability to HIV/AIDS," noted Ben Sakanja, a community development officer in Bukwo District.

To address these harms, the Sabiiny institution launched the Sabiiny Women Alternative Rite of Passage, designed to maintain the cultural significance of this transition without mutilation.

"We have developed an alternative that upholds the same values as FGM but in a safe and dignified manner," Swilikei announced during a recent event marking the revival of safe male circumcision in the region.

The alternative rite includes a structured curriculum and extensive community engagement. Communities will first undergo sensitization campaigns, followed by mentor training and the selection of girls for the program.

The initiative culminates in a graduation ceremony that marks the transition to womanhood.

Workshops will also educate participants on the dangers of FGM and the benefits of adopting the alternative rite.

While previous efforts to end FGM have encountered resistance, Sabiiny leaders remain hopeful that this culturally integrated approach will gain acceptance.

By blending cultural preservation with modern values, the Sabiiny cultural institution seeks to protect the wellbeing of girls and women while ensuring the community's traditions evolve in a way that respects human rights.

This initiative represents a critical step toward ending FGM and fostering a safer, more equitable future in Uganda.