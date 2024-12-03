Rwanda: Outrage As 'Bus Driver Turns Away' Passenger Over Her Weight

3 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) said it would probe into the case of a woman who claimed to have been denied a seat on a public bus over her weight.

Agathe Umwizerwa took to X in the morning of Monday, December 2, after a driver denied her entry into the bus that was onboarding passenger from Nyabugogo Bus Station to Kabuga.

According to Umwizerwa, the bus driver turned her away saying, "I was so big he wouldn't find a space for me."

"Yet, he still accepted many more people on the bus. I was wanted to arrive at work on time. This is injustice," she wrote in a post on X, with a picture of the bus number plate.

She suggested that the bus belonged to Jali Transport Ltd.

"Driver must exhibit discipline and respect to passengers," RURA said in a reply to Umwizerwa's post. "It is also unacceptable for a driver to use such words and must not turn away a passenger."

