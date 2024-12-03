Rwanda: Outrage As 'Bus Driver Turns Away' Passenger Over Her Weight

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) said it would probe into the case of a woman who claimed to have been denied a seat on a public bus over her weight.

Agathe Umwizerwa took to X in the morning of Monday, December 2, after a driver denied her entry into the bus that was onboarding passenger from Nyabugogo Bus Station to Kabuga.

ALSO READ: Fraud in ticketing as public transport woes linger

According to Umwizerwa, the bus driver turned her away saying, "I was so big he wouldn't find a space for me."

"Yet, he still accepted many more people on the bus. I was wanted to arrive at work on time. This is injustice," she wrote in a post on X, with a picture of the bus number plate.

She suggested that the bus belonged to Jali Transport Ltd.

"Driver must exhibit discipline and respect to passengers," RURA said in a reply to Umwizerwa's post. "It is also unacceptable for a driver to use such words and must not turn away a passenger."