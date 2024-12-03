Tunisia: President of the Republic Stresses State Support for Farmers As He Meets Prime Minister

Tunis, Dec. 2 — President Kais Saied met Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at the Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon to discuss the progress of the government's work in general and the implementation of the measures ordered by the Head of State in the agricultural sector, be it the olive harvest and the storage of oil or the provision of seeds to farmers.

The Head of State reaffirmed that the State, with all its institutions, is on the side of the farmers, as this is its natural role, which it has regained, whether in the agricultural sector or in other sectors, said a statement from the Presidency.

In this regard, he stressed that the Tunisian state "is and will continue to respond to all attempts at confusion and blackmail, and to all the corrupt people who, having wreaked havoc in the country, want to appear as victims".

The President of the Republic stressed that the Tunisian people have shown a deep awareness and desire for a brighter future, and that every official must work to meet their demands and participate in the national liberation movement.

"The first criterion in the selection of officials is full commitment to writing a new history for Tunisia that breaks with the accumulations and pains of the past and paves the way for the realisation of the people's demands and hopes," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.