Somalia: Somali Govt Troops in Lower Jubba Face Communication Cut, Isolation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Tensions are escalating in Somalia's Lower Jubba region, where officials have acknowledged a precarious situation following the deployment of Somali government troops.

The move has triggered a significant local backlash, with communication services reportedly cut off in strategic areas, exacerbating the isolation of federal forces.

Residents in the Jubaland state, particularly in the Badhaadhe district, Raskambooni, and Kudhaa, have noted a complete disruption in their ability to communicate, both with each other and with the outside world.

These areas, pivotal to the ongoing military operations, have been left without internet or mobile phone services, creating a significant operational challenge for the stationed troops.

The leader of Jubaland, President Ahmed Madobe, is believed to be behind this communication blackout, aiming to diminish the effectiveness of the federal government's military presence. This strategic move is seen as an attempt to reduce federal influence in Jubaland, where Madobe's administration holds considerable autonomy.

Adding to the strain, the Jubaland government has imposed a no-fly zone over Raskambooni, warning aircraft against landing there, which could be interpreted as an effort to limit the federal government's logistical capabilities in the region.

This situation has dramatically escalated the friction between Somalia's central government and the Jubaland state. Madobe has issued a stark ultimatum, demanding that all federal troops vacate Jubaland territories within 15 days.

He has explicitly threatened military action should the federal government fail to comply, signaling a potential for conflict over control and sovereignty in the region.

The developments come at a time when Somalia is already grappling with security issues from al-Shabaab militants, making the internal political and military discord particularly concerning regional stability and the country's ongoing counter-insurgency efforts. Political analysts are watching closely, as the outcome could influence the balance of power and the federal structure within Somalia.