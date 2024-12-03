ZESA Holdings chairperson Sydney Gata on Monday presented a 720 megawatts thermal power project and a 200 megawatts solar initiative as solutions to Zimbabwe's crippling load-shedding regime.

Gata, who acknowledged that he is being blamed for power utility, ZESA's failure to provide adequate electricity, said completion of the two stations will mark the end of Zimbabwe's worsening blackouts.

He was speaking at the official launch by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Hwange.

"Muviri wangu wese unochema maronda ekutukwa nenhau ye load shedding. Haaa varume ndasakara," said Gata.

"Today I can stand before the nation and say this project will mark the end of loadshedding.

"This is one out of 18 projects being spearheaded by companies in mining, industry and commerce whom we invited after the Kariba disaster.

"I am tired of being insulted for these power cuts."

The two projects, Titan Thermal Power Plant (720MW) and the 200MW solar station will be complemented by a 100MW solar project to be constructed by Afrochine in Selous and a 200MW plant in Gweru.

All the projects are expected to have been completed by December 2025.

Zimbabwe which heavily relies on the Kariba Hydro Power Station and Hwange, when it is in service, has been facing a dire shortage of power.

This is due to dilapidated machinery at Hwange Thermal Power Station and the lowering of water levels in Kariba that have seen a generation of electricity being reduced.

Businesses and homes are being subjected to torturing load-shedding schedules that have seen some getting power for less than six hours a day.