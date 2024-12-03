Namibia: Affirmative Repositioning Not Joining Other Parties in ECN Legal Challenge, Considers Own Options

2 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) party says it is consulting its lawyers on challenging the 2024 presidential and National Assembly elections on its own and will not join a legal challenge led by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC).

Several opposition parties have joined forces with the IPC on possibly taking legal action against the Electoral Commission of Namibia over what they say were irregularities in Wednesday's elections and the two-day extended voting period.

In a clarification to The Namibian on Monday evening, AR leader Job Amupanda said his party was exploring its own avenues in taking action.

"AR is an entity on its own," he said.

At a press briefing earlier on Monday, Amupanda said his party will not align with other political parties.

"We are a serious organisation. It is important for you to discuss and analyse and resolve before you go and meet outsiders. How do we then go already and meet other political parties without making a scientific and objective and subjective assessment of the election? So the first priority for us is to understand and take a position. It's not our priority to join other political parties or to join other things," Amupanda said.

