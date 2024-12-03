Uganda: Two Bodies Recovered in Separate Incidents in Eastern and Central Uganda

Authorities have recovered two bodies in separate incidents attributed to rising water levels caused by heavy rainfall in different parts of the country.

In the first incident, which occurred on November 24, 2024, the body of an unidentified adult male was discovered floating in River Mpologoma near Buyemba 'A' Village, Lyama Town Council, Budaka District.

Initial reports suggest that the man may have been swept away by floods following several days of torrential rain in the region.

According to police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma, local authorities managed to retrieve the body and transport it to Mbale City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the man's identity and the circumstances of his death are ongoing.

In a separate incident, the body of Julius Ssemambo was recovered on November 25, 2024, from stagnant water inside an abandoned house located in the Lubigi wetland, Nabweru South Ward, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

The circumstances surrounding Ssemambo's death remain unclear, though authorities speculate that rising water levels in the area may have played a role. Ssemambo's body was transported to Kampala City Mortuary for further examination, according to Kituuma.