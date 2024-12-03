Uganda: 15 Tonnes Wealth - How One Young Entrepreneur Is Revolutionizing Waste Management in Uganda?

The Rwenzori Mountains breed Fort Portal. This town is now a beacon of hope for Uganda's waste problem.

Here, a young and visionary entrepreneur, 27-year-old Bridget Kigambo, is leading an eco-revolution through Green Shero Ltd.

This is a groundbreaking waste recycling initiative located in Gweri, Fort Portal, Kabarole District that is changing both the environment and people's lives.

Growing up in Fort Portal, Bridget Kaligirwa Kigambo was surrounded by the cultural traditions of the Tooro people.

They emphasize being resourceful and finding new uses for things.

This way of thinking became the foundation of her passion for the environment.

It inspired her to study Architectural Engineering at Uganda Technical College (UTC) Kichwamba.

But what made her take action was seeing the huge piles of plastic waste hurting her community.

"The plastic waste was not just ugly; it was a health hazard and an environmental crisis. It was polluting our rivers, killing wildlife, and affecting the quality of life for our people. I felt compelled to act," she remembered.

The Birth of Green Shero Ltd.

With determination and a clear vision, Kigambo officially started Green Shero Ltd. in 2021. The challenges were immense.

Waste management is a capital-intensive industry, and they faced limited funding to purchase equipment, establish a workspace, or implement proper recycling technology.

The company began operations at the Kitere dumping site, a government-owned waste disposal area.

While this space gave them a starting point, it presented significant risks.

The lack of proper infrastructure hindered efficient production, and the site posed serious health and safety hazards for the team.

Additionally, the community's perception of waste was another hurdle.

People often viewed waste as a nuisance or burden, and the sight of Kigambo working in a dumping site--sorting waste and experimenting with products--was met with skepticism.

Many questioned why she, a young woman with a technical education, would "dirty" herself instead of pursuing conventional engineering work.

Changing these entrenched mindsets required extensive community engagement, education, and demonstrating the economic value of waste. Despite these challenges, Kigambo persisted.

She collaborated with Kitere dumping site management to access waste materials and conduct early-stage research and product testing.

With time, she garnered support from local groups who saw the potential of the initiative, especially when she began producing tangible results like organic fertilizers and crafts.

The mentorship and funding opportunities from programs like the Hi Innovator Women Accelerator later provided the resources to move operations from Kitere to their private production hub in Gweri, setting the stage for the impactful work they do today.

The Recycling Process

While they have yet to invest in high-quality machinery, all their production is done with manual tools and techniques.

Their process begins with waste collection and sorting.

All Green Shero waste is categorized into grades, with Grade 1 plastics sold to bulk recycling companies and Grade 3 (hard-to-market) plastics used as raw materials for crafting products like baskets and bags.

Grade 2 (biodegradable waste) organic waste is composted to produce their manure/fertilizer (Ekirisa) in the local language - Rutooro, and liquid leachate is used as a natural pesticide and soil amendment, largely used by banana farmers, coffee farmers, and in horticulture.

To improve efficiency in the future, they have introduced innovative techniques and technologies.

However, the journey is not without its challenges. Limited funding, inadequate recycling technology, and inconsistent waste supply often test her resolve. Yet, Kigambo and her team remain undeterred.

"Every challenge is an opportunity to innovate. I believe Uganda has the potential to lead Africa in sustainable waste management," she told the Nilepost.

Community At The Core

Green Shero's success is deeply rooted in community engagement.

Today, the initiative works with a robust network of 158 waste collection agents, women's groups, and youth leaders who gather and sort waste.

Local partnerships with farming cooperatives, NGOs, and bulk recycling companies have further amplified the impact.

The company diverts 15 tonnes of plastic waste from waterways and landfills each month and produces 148 tonnes of organic fertilizer annually.

These efforts not only curb pollution but also help farmers boost agricultural yields sustainably.

Moreover, Green Shero is a powerhouse for employment.

It has directly created 58 jobs and indirectly supported 100 more, targeting vulnerable groups, especially women and youth.

Transforming Lives

For Kigambo, one of her proudest achievements has been witnessing the ripple effect of Green Shero's work on individual lives.

One such story is that of Joseph Ategeka, a young man who dropped out of school due to financial challenges.

After joining Green Shero's waste collection program, Joseph was able to secure a stable income and now inspires his community to embrace recycling.

"Joseph's journey reminds us that waste is not a dead end--it's a beginning," says Kigambo.

"I came here after failing to get money for school fees, madam Bridget (Kigambo) helped me, and now I can provide for my family and parents. I pay for almost everything at home, and I'm planning to build a house soon from this job," Ategeka said.

Looking Ahead

Kigambo dreams big. Her next goal is to scale operations, aiming to process 500 tonnes of waste monthly and expand her product line to include eco-friendly building materials.

She's also working on forging partnerships with local governments and international environmental organizations to replicate Green Shero's model across Uganda and beyond.

A Vision for a Greener Uganda

Green Shero Ltd. has become more than just a company; it's a symbol of what's possible when innovation meets community spirit.

Through education, empowerment, and practical solutions, Kigambo is proving that waste can be an opportunity for growth, not just a problem.

Her message to Ugandans is clear: "Waste is a resource waiting to be unlocked. Together, we can create a cleaner, greener Uganda for future generations."

As Green Shero grows, so does its impact on the planet and the people it touches. And with Kigambo leading the charge, Uganda's fight against waste is in the hands of a true warrior.

Across Uganda, an estimated 600 tonnes of plastic waste are generated daily, but only 6% is effectively recycled.

This growing crisis pollutes water bodies, clogs urban drainage systems, harms wildlife, and poses severe health risks to humans.