Uganda: Jinja Mayor Kasolo Makes Media Comeback After Three-Year Break

Jinja City Mayor Peter Kasolo Okocha has made a much-anticipated return to the media industry after a three-year break following his election as mayor in 2021.

Known by his radio name "Sir Rio Alton Kasolo", he is set to host the popular 'Ebyekusifu' programme on Busoga One FM, airing from 4pm to 7pm.

Kasolo, a seasoned radio presenter, began his media career in 2006 at Radio Mpanga and has since worked with various outlets in the Busoga region, including Baba Radio and Busoga One, among others.

His decision to step away from the microphone in 2021 coincided with his political rise, as he was elected mayor of Jinja City on a National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

The station's manager, Innocent Anyole, welcomed Kasolo back, saying, "We're thrilled to reintroduce the one and only Peter Alton Kasolo! He's back where he belongs, bringing the best in current affairs and inspiration. Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience!"

Busoga One FM is owned by former Member of Parliament Paul Mwiru, a fellow NUP member.

Kasolo's return to the radio has sparked widespread discussion, particularly on social media platforms in Jinja and the wider Busoga region.

Some speculate that the mayor's return to the media is a strategic move to boost his political prospects ahead of the 2026 elections, while others suggest it may indicate uncertainty about his political future.

Kasolo's salary for his radio return has not been disclosed yet. Before his mayoral tenure, he was a comedian with the Swengere family and a morning show host at Baba FM, owned by former MP Moses Grace Balyeku.

Kasolo's media comeback marks a significant moment in his career, merging his media and political paths as he seeks to reconnect with his audience and constituents.