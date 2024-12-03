Kenya: Treasury Seeks New PPP DG After Kirigwa's Exit

Nairobi — The National Treasury has begun searching for a new Director General (DG) for Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), following the ouster of former office holder Christopher Kirigwa in March.

In an advertisement issued through the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Treasury stated that the DG will spearhead efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of PPPs across the country.

"The details of the post and mode of application can be accessed on the Commission's website," the advertisement noted. "Interested and qualified persons are required to submit their applications online."

This recruitment drive comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of PPPs, following the controversial cancellation of Adani Group deals by President William Ruto on November 21.

The cancellations came after the U.S. Department of Justice indicted the Indian conglomerate for orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts in India.

In his State of the Nation address, Ruto announced the termination of PPPs for the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and projects under the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), citing recent revelations.