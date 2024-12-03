East Africa: Kenya's Ruto Faces Challenges As New EAC Chair Amid Regional Tensions

Kenyan President William Ruto faces significant challenges as he assumes the chairmanship of the East African Community (EAC), taking the reins amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa.

President Ruto was appointed chair of the eight-member regional bloc last week and pledged to mediate the escalating dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Speaking at the EAC Heads of State Summit in Arusha, Tanzania, he announced plans to work alongside Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to defuse the conflict.

"Somalia contributes significantly to the stability of our region and creates an environment for investors, business people, and entrepreneurs to thrive," President Ruto said on the sidelines of the summit.

The conflict stems from Ethiopia's plan to construct a port in Somaliland, a breakaway region seeking international recognition as an independent nation.

In exchange for the port, Somaliland could secure recognition from Ethiopia. Despite enjoying relative peace and stability since declaring independence in 1991, Somaliland remains unrecognised globally.

Several attempts to resolve the Ethiopia-Somalia feud, including talks in Ankara, Turkey, have failed to yield progress. The prospect of armed conflict threatens the stability of the Horn of Africa, a region already grappling with security and humanitarian challenges.

Dr Ruto's leadership also comes as the EAC pushes toward deeper integration through a political confederation. At the 24th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State and a side event marking EAC@25, held in Arusha on Friday, Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to leading the bloc's economic and political ambitions.

"The ambition of an EAC Political Confederation is an extraordinary journey toward the integration of our region," Dr Ruto said, acknowledging the hurdles ahead but highlighting the benefits of unification."We must harness emerging opportunities and build a more stable and competitive EAC that will accelerate the creation of a single continental market," he added.

The EAC's move toward political and economic cohesion aims to strengthen regional stability and attract investment, but achieving consensus among member states remains a formidable challenge.