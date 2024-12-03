Namibia: Youth Mark 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Young Namibians have joined a global movement observing '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence', an international campaign challenging violence against women and girls.

This year's observance was marked by an event at the United States Embassy in Windhoek on 25 November, the first day of the campaign.

The evening's activities urged guests to take an active stance against gender-based violence (GBV), with artistic performances to raise awareness.

Young artists, including classical singer VocalFront and the Woke Poetry collective, lent their voices and talents to the cause.

One of the highlights of the evening was a presentation by Matheus Hamutenya, an alumnus of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, who shared experiences from his project entitled 'Empower Him to Protect Her'.

Hamutenya said addressing GBV requires empowering both men and women.

He said while women are increasingly being educated about their rights, men are often left behind.

"We need to empower boys and men to understand issues like consent and respect for women's rights. Without this, the cycle of GBV will continue," Hamutenya said.

He explained that many boys still hold misconceptions, such as the belief that it is impossible to rape a girlfriend or partner, underscoring the need for education and awareness on these critical issues.

Hamutenya's organisation aims to empower boys with an understanding of what it means to be a man in the modern world.

"We want to see boys who understand that forcing sex on a girlfriend is rape, that women are not property and that respect is key," he said.

Martha Nangolo, a community health educator and founder of the Healing Time Programme, was another guest at the event.

"It was a motivation being among the driven and proactive youth who are leading important initiatives in different sectors," Nangolo said.

"It was an eye-opener to see that many youth understand that GBV affects not just women, but men and boys too."

Nangolo, who advocates for inclusivity, mental health awareness and youth empowerment, believes the '16 Days of Activism' are crucial. "These events raise awareness and inspire action," she added.

"I encourage young people to attend such initiatives, as they offer valuable opportunities to learn and contribute to positive change." The event served as a powerful reminder that collective action is required in efforts to address GBV, and that young people are central in creating lasting change.