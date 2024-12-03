Namibia: Still No Home Ground for Football for Next Two Years

Namibia's football national teams will continue hosting home matches abroad until at least 2026, with construction work on Independence Stadium only expected to start between mid to late 2025.

This will translate to more than over half a decade of the national teams not playing in front of their home supporters, having to make do with empty match venues in neighbouring South Africa - a costly undertaking.

That is the key takeaway from yesterday's media briefing held at the outdated stadium by minister of sport, youth and national service Agnes Tjongarero.

Administrative blunders meant it has taken the ministry two years to appoint a lead consultant to provide architectural engineering and quantity surveying consultancy services required for the upgrade of the country's pre-eminent stadium.

The consultants are Marley Tjitjo Architects in a joint venture with Denchi Consulting Engineers, and Richard Frankle & Partners Quantity Surveyors.

They are expected to submit a detailed feasibility study report to the ministry for approval before the end of January next year.

Upon approval of the feasibility study, the team will create detailed designs and tender documentation to initiate the procurement process for the contractor, Tjiongarero said.

"The construction phase is expected to commence during the second quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, following the successful completion of the procurement process for the contractor, marking the final step in the project," the minister said.

A more accurate timeline regarding the completion of renovations will be provided in the January report, the lead consultant said.

What is certain is that the stadium is expected to be a multi-purpose facility with a seating capacity of 30 000 and to meet the Confederation of African Football Cup Category 3 standards as outlined by the 2022 CAF Stadium Regulations.

"We will endeavour to deliver a stadium of the highest quality within the shortest possible time possible," said Marley Tjitjo, the successful consultancy firm's director.

"This is the beginning of the planning phase. What the planning phase will try and determine is the construction period for the second phase of the project, which is the construction phase," Tjiho explained.

"So, the feasibility study would determine a number of things.

"It will seek to develop a concept of what this stadium eventually would look like. All the services that have to be included, everything that has to be done here on site.

"Second to that, it would seek to establish the budget, the amount of money it's going to cost to develop the stadium," Tjiho continued.

"Thirdly, it would also seek to establish then the construction period for the stadium. So, that information would be made available only after the feasibility study stage. That's when we would know for a fact how long it would take."

Once completed, the upgraded stadium would enable Namibia to host premier international events, Tjongarero said.

"This project forms part of the Namibian government's broader strategy to provide world-class sport facilities across the country," the minister said.

"Furthermore, it will serve as a leading venue for athletics and other national and international events, solidifying its role as the proud home of Namibia's national football teams."