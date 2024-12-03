Kenya: Jambojet Confirms No Injuries After Plane Hits Pole At JKIA

Nairobi — Jambojet has reported an incident involving a parked aircraft that rolled off the ramp and collided with a pole during routine overnight maintenance at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The impact damaged the aircraft's nose, but no injuries were recorded.

In a statement, Jambojet stated it is collaborating with authorities to investigate the incident and implement measures to prevent recurrence.

The affected aircraft has been grounded pending clearance.

The airline acknowledged resulting flight disruptions, assuring affected passengers they would be informed directly.

"We wish to report that no injuries occurred to our staff during this incident. We anticipate some flight disruptions, and affected guests will be notified," the statement read.

Jambojet reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards and apologized for the inconvenience caused to its customers and staff.