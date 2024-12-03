Kenya: Githurai All Stars Face Komarock Rangers As Sakaja Super Cup Inter Sub Counties Draw Is Conducted

Nairobi — Githurai All Stars (GAS), the winners of the first edition of Nairobi's biggest football tournament Sakaja Super Cup landed an encounter with Komarock Rangers in the inter sub counties stage following the draw that was conducted live on December 2.

GAS, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023 will head into the stage confident of a win but cautious of the set piece attacking side from Embakasi central as competition gets into the crunchy inter sub counties level.

In the draw, both winners and runners up from every sub county have stepped up to the next stage where both sub county representatives will play against opponents from other sub counties on a knock out basis.

Ogwedhi vision will play against last year's Nairobi East regional finalists Victors Faith from Kasarani while Makadara's Kick off to Hope academy, under the tutelage of former Harambee stars captain Miss Otieno have landed an encounter with Embakasi West's representative Mowlem United.

Embakasi North runners up have a date with Kasarani's New Njiru FC while Kiambio Warriors play Tena United.

The 2023 runners up Kawasaki from Stare he will seek to go past the inter sub counties stage and make their stab at the ultimate prize again when they meet Shalom Yassets as Kadoba FC will face of with last year's Nairobi west regional finalists Kibagare slums.

South B all stars play Bomas of Kenya in a battle between the best in neighbours Starehe and Langata sub counties.

New Math are will play host to Desai FC as South C Rangers entertain Shofco from Kibra sub county.

In another match billed to be mouthwatering, Escalators will seek to lift themselves above Powergen who will also be seeking to power their way into the regions stage while Asec Huruma will play battle hardened Leeds United.

The draw has been done to match up teams from different sub counties in an elimination format.

At the same time, the ladies competition will begin at this level with two teams from each sub county playing a knock out format competition to move ahead into the regional competition.

Ladies teams from Nairobi east and west sub counties will play against each in an elimination stage from where the regional competition will take center stage with the winners of Nairobi West region expected to play the winners from Nairobi East region for a chance to win the Ksh. 1 million women's cash a prize award.

In the men's category, the winner of the grand finally will walk away with a cool KSh 3 million top prize with the runners up winning KSh 2 million as the bronze medal winner gets KSh 1 million cash prize.