Ghana: Ho Sector Customs Destroys Illegally Imported Goods

3 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ho Sector Command of the Customs Division, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has destroyed illegally imported goods, which were seized from a trader at Asikumah.

The 680 cartons of Vody Vodka energy drinks were destroyed by a team from the Ho Municipal Environmental Office, and monitored by officials of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the National Investigation Bureau.

Mr Ernest Annan-Prah, the Sector Commander, told the Ghana News Agency that the products were seized because the owner had no legal authority to import them.

"Throughout the country, only one person had the right to import such items," he said.

Mr Annan-Prah urged individuals to follow the law and refrain from engaging in illegal activities.

He commended the officers of the sector for their vigilance, and called for more cooperation from the public to prevent illegal importation of vody Vodka energy mix and other products.

--GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

