Uganda: Amuriat Pascal Quits UPC, Cites Leadership Failures

The Chairperson for Soroti City under the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) and the party's flag bearer for the Soroti East Division MP seat, Amuriat Pascal, has announced his resignation from the party.

In a public statement, Amuriat described the decision as difficult but one made after deep reflection and careful consideration.

He expressed disappointment with the party's leadership and its inability to uphold the values that initially attracted him to join the UPC.

Reasons for Departure

Amuriat cited several reasons for his resignation, starting with dissatisfaction with the leadership of the UPC.

He criticized the party's failure to build structures, hold national council meetings, and convene the annual delegates' conference over the past five years.

This, he argued, demonstrated a lack of commitment to engaging Ugandans and fostering change.

"The informal alliance with the NRM and a failure to uphold social justice have left me disillusioned with the party's direction," Amuriat remarked.

He also pointed to ideological differences, emphasizing that his core values of promoting social justice and the rule of law no longer align with the party's stance.

Furthermore, the UPC's inability to foster consensus on critical issues such as electoral reforms and financial policies exacerbated his frustrations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The party has not collaborated effectively with other opposition actors to address the serious challenges facing our nation," he added.

Amuriat stressed that his decision was rooted in his desire to maintain personal integrity. "As a prospective leader, staying in the party would compromise my ability to be authentic in my actions and decisions," he noted.

Future Plans

Despite leaving the UPC, Amuriat remains committed to public service and advocating for a more inclusive and progressive society.

He vowed to work with like-minded individuals across the political spectrum to advance his vision for Uganda.

"I thank the many members and supporters of the UPC who have been part of my journey. I will continue to work with those who share my vision for the country, regardless of party affiliation," he concluded.

Amuriat's departure raises questions about the future of the UPC and its ability to retain prominent members.

Political analysts view this as a significant moment for Uganda's opposition landscape, with Amuriat likely to chart a new path in his political career.

This story is still developing, Nile post will bring you updates as the story unfolds