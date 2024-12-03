Uganda: Besigye Defence Team Pushes JSC On Martha Karua Certification

Ms Karua, who offered herself to lead the defense of Opposition stalwart Kizza Besigye, met with the Council earlier today alongside a delegation led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

A decision on the urgent application for a Temporary Practicing Certificate for Kenyan lawyer and former Justice Minister Martha Karua is expected tomorrow, according to the Uganda Law Council.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ms. Karua said she had personally engaged Justice Irene Mulyagonja, the Council Chairperson, who assured her that the matter would be treated with urgency.

A special Council meeting is set to address the application, with a resolution anticipated by the end of the day tomorrow.

The defense team, which includes over 50 lawyers, is gearing up for a contentious trial before the General Court Martial, where Dr Besigye and Obeid Lutale face charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

The case has sparked widespread criticism, with questions raised about the jurisdiction of the military court over civilians and the political motivations underlying the charges.

Ms Karua's involvement has heightened the stakes, with her legal acumen seen as a crucial addition to the defense.

If granted a practicing certificate, she will become a rare cross-border participant in Uganda's judicial system, adding an international dimension to an already politically charged case.

Dr Besigye was in Kenya for Ms Karua's book launch when he was abducted by Ugandan security forces and repatriated incognito.

He was hastily produced before the General Court Martial in Makindye four days after the revelation of his abduction.

The trial is being closely watched as a barometer of judicial independence in Uganda. Supporters of Dr Besigye, a longtime critic of the government, have called for transparency and fairness, accusing authorities of using the courts to stifle dissent.

Tomorrow's decision on Ms. Karua's certification could significantly influence the trajectory of the trial, with her presence potentially reshaping the defense strategy and public perception of the proceedings.