Somalia: Former MP Urges Peace in Hiraan-Middle Shabelle Border Tribal Conflict

3 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — In a passionate appeal broadcast on Shabelle Radio, former Somali Member of Parliament Abdi Mohamed Guure has demanded an immediate end to the persistent border skirmishes between the Hiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

Speaking from Mogadishu, Guure emphasized the urgent need for peace, urging both communities to replace their weapons with dialogue.

"The time for fighting is over," Guure stated. "It's time for peace, for development, for our children to grow up in safety rather than fear." His plea comes amidst a backdrop of frequent, deadly clashes that have long plagued the border areas, disrupting lives and hindering regional development.

The conflict, rooted in longstanding clan disputes over land and resources, has seen temporary resolutions in the past. However, these peace agreements have consistently failed to hold. Local leaders and mediators have managed to broker ceasefires, but without official implementation, the agreements have crumbled, allowing violence to reignite.

Security analysts point out that the absence of formal enforcement mechanisms, coupled with the lack of a strong governmental presence in these rural areas, has contributed to the cyclical nature of the conflict. "We've seen peace talks, we've signed documents, but without action on the ground, we're back to square one," said Ahmed Ali, a local peace activist.

Efforts to bring lasting peace have been further complicated by the shifting allegiances among clan militias and the involvement of external actors who might benefit from continued instability. The situation has also been exacerbated by the broader security challenges in Somalia, including threats from Al-Shabaab, which has occasionally exploited local conflicts for strategic gains.

Guure's call for peace has resonated with many in the region, sparking renewed discussions on social media and local forums about the need for a durable solution. Community leaders are now under pressure to revisit the peace agreements, with suggestions for international mediation or the involvement of regional bodies like IGAD to help enforce any new accord.

As the former MP's message spreads, there's a cautious hope among the populace that this could mark a turning point towards peace. However, many remain skeptical without seeing concrete steps towards disarmament and reconciliation.

The Somali government has yet to comment on Guure's latest plea, but sources within the Ministry of Interior suggest that there might be forthcoming initiatives to address the long-standing issue, possibly involving a peace conference with representatives from both regions.

