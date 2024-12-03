Zimbabwe: Geo Pomona, National Foods Shine At ESG Awards

Geo Pomona Waste Management and National Foods Limited received prestigious accolades at the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ninth Zimbabwe Achievement Awards held last Friday.

For Geo Pomona, the recognition comes after the company signed a deal with Harare City Council to manage refuse collection, marking a significant step in waste management efforts.

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, who was the guest of honour, said the awards acknowledge the contributions from the private and public sectors towards the country's GDP growth.

"These awards aim to recognise and appreciate economic players for their earnest support to the development of our national economy," said Dr Nyoni.

"This speaks volumes of the critical role different sectors play in the economy and the achievement of the national vision of an upper middle-income society by 2030."

Geo Pomona received the Sustainability Innovation Champion Award, and company CEO and executive chairman Dr Dilesh Nguwaya, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

He highlighted the company's innovative approach to waste management and its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

"This award signifies the work ahead in fast-tracking our deliverables following our takeover of refuse collection in Mbare and Harare CBD," said Mr Nguwaya.

National Foods was awarded the Environment Stewardship Award, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable practices.

Both companies' achievements underscore the critical role of sustainable practices in driving economic growth and environmental stewardship in Zimbabwe.