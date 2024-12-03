Zimbabwe: How Substance Abuse Is Taking Over Zimbabwe's Youth

Substance abuse is a growing public health crisis worldwide, and Zimbabwe is no exception.

Driven by an array of social, economic, and psychological factors, substance abuse affects all demographics in the country, contributing to health issues, social disruptions, and economic hardships.

Social and economic circumstances, coupled with limited mental health resources, make substance abuse a significant challenge for communities, healthcare providers and policymakers.

This article explores the prevalence, causes, impacts, and mitigation strategies related to substance abuse in Zimbabwe, supported by statistical data and insights from recent studies.

Prevalence of substance abuse

Recent years have seen a notable increase in substance abuse among Zimbabwe's youth. While comprehensive national surveys are limited, studies by the Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network (ZCLDN) and the Zimbabwe Youth Development Initiative estimate that over 60 percent of young people in urban areas have experimented with drugs, with about 35 percent engaging in regular use.

The most commonly abused substances include:

Alcohol

Marijuana (locally known as "mbanje")

Cough syrups containing codeine

Crystal methamphetamine

Industrial chemicals such as glue

A concerning trend is the rising use of crystal methamphetamine, known locally as "mutoriro" or "dombo." This drug is affordable and highly addictive, posing severe health risks, especially to young people in low-income neighbourhoods. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Zimbabwe has witnessed a surge in methamphetamine-related cases, partly due to increased trafficking routes through southern Africa.

Causes of substance abuse

Substance abuse in Zimbabwe can be attributed to a variety of interlinked factors:

Economic challenges and unemployment

With limited job prospects and financial instability, many young people may feel marginalised and disillusioned. Substance use becomes a form of escapism. For instance, "broncleer," a cough syrup containing codeine, is commonly abused due to its accessibility and affordability.

Psychosocial stress and mental health challenges

The lack of mental health resources may force individuals struggling with psychological distress to turn to substance abuse as a coping mechanism. A 2020 survey by Mental Health Zimbabwe revealed that 70 percent of respondents had no access to formal mental health services, leading many to self-medicate with alcohol or drugs.

Peer pressure and youth subcultures

Peer influence is another powerful driver of substance abuse, especially among adolescents and young adults. Zimbabwe's limited recreational facilities lead youth to informal settings where drug use is common. Additionally, youth subcultures associated with certain music genres or lifestyles normalise drug use, particularly with marijuana and crystal methamphetamine.

Social media further glamourises substance use, perpetuating the idea that it is an acceptable part of youth culture.

Consequences of substance abuse

The consequences of substance abuse are profound and multifaceted, impacting individual health, family structures, and broader societal well-being.

Physical and mental health issues

Substance abuse is linked to severe health complications, including liver disease, respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, and mental health disorders. Prolonged use of crystal methamphetamine can lead to neurological damage and cognitive impairments, while codeine abuse has resulted in respiratory depression and overdose deaths among young people. A study by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals noted that substance abuse accounted for 25 percent of emergency cases related to mental health crises in 2021.

Impact on youth and education

Substance abuse disrupts education and future prospects for Zimbabwe's youth. Drug use often leads to school dropouts, academic underperformance, and behavioural issues. Students involved in substance use are more likely to engage in truancy and violence, limiting their job opportunities and perpetuating a cycle of poverty and dependency.

Mitigation strategies

Recognising the rising tide of substance abuse, Zimbabwe has implemented several initiatives to address the issue, though these efforts face significant challenges due to limited resources and social stigma.

Policy and legislative efforts

Zimbabwe has established the National Drug Master Plan, aimed at reducing the supply and demand for illicit drugs through a coordinated approach involving multiple Government agencies. The plan outlines strategies for improving drug law enforcement, expanding prevention programmes, and enhancing rehabilitation services, although adequate funding is necessary for effectiveness.

Community-based rehabilitation programmes

Community-based organisations (CBOs) play a crucial role in Zimbabwe's response to substance abuse.

NGOs like ZCLDN and Teen Rescue Mission offer counselling services, educational programmes, and rehabilitation support. These organisations provide accessible alternatives to formal treatment facilities, which are often unaffordable for many Zimbabweans. However, they face challenges such as limited funding and high demand for services.

Addressing persistent challenges

To effectively combat substance abuse, a multi-pronged strategy involving Government action, community engagement, and international support is essential.

Increase funding for mental health and rehabilitation services

There is a critical need for increased investment in mental health and addiction treatment services. Government funding and private sector assistance could support the expansion of rehabilitation facilities and training programmes for healthcare workers. Integrating mental health services into primary healthcare would also improve accessibility for individuals in rural and underserved communities.

Strengthen drug policy enforcement and cross-border collaboration

Zimbabwe should enhance its drug enforcement policies by collaborating with neighbouring countries to control trafficking routes.

Regional partnerships and intelligence-sharing initiatives could help reduce the inflow of illicit drugs into the country, necessitating improved law enforcement training and resources.

Substance abuse is a public health issue in Zimbabwe, driven by mental health challenges, and social influences economic hardship and economic challenges.

The consequences are far-reaching, affecting individual health, family stability, and community security.

While Zimbabwe has made strides in addressing substance abuse through policy initiatives, community programmes, and awareness campaigns, substantial challenges remain. Strengthening mental health services, enforcing drug control policies, and fostering community support are vital steps towards mitigating the impacts of substance abuse.

A comprehensive and well-resourced approach is essential to safeguarding the well-being and future of Zimbabwe's citizens.

Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) article written by: Dr Farzana Naeem (PhD), Founder and Principal Clinical Psychologist at Gateway Mental Health Rehabilitation)

Feedback: Dr Farzana Naeem on 0788080001 (www.ahfoz.org / [email protected])