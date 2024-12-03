Zimbabwe: Organisations Mobilise Against GBV

The Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe, along with other supportive organisations, united in their advocacy for the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence (GBV), held a march in Harare to mark the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action, a United Nations initiative aimed at promoting gender equality.

Addressing the media at the march, WCZ chairperson and executive director of self-help development foundation, Ms Cynthia Mukamuri, said every year, people come together for the 16 Days of Activism to raise awareness and combat GBV.

"This year's campaign coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, calling for a peaceful society despite the challenges brought by the El Niño-induced drought," she said.

Ms Mukamuri spoke about the increase in GBV cases due to food insecurity, drug abuse, girls dropping out of school, unwanted teen pregnancies and conflicts across the continent and world.

"Despite these hardships, we call for the peaceful resolution of conflicts rather than inflicting pain on one another. As we march today, let us remember that the 16 Days of Activism is not just about raising awareness, but also about making a difference in our communities.

"Let us use this opportunity to advocate for women's rights, to fight against GBV and to work towards building a society where women are empowered and protected," said Ms Mukamuri.

Ms Irene Sithole, the Zimbabwe Blind Women Trust chairperson, spoke about the need to empower women with disabilities.

"I believe it is crucial for women with disabilities to have the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest and be empowered to speak out against violence.

"For us, these 16 Days of Activism against GBV are an exciting moment to join the global march and bring attention to the fact that women with disabilities often face even greater violence due to their dependence on caregivers, who may be the perpetrators."

Ms Sithole said while Zimbabwe has strong anti-GBV laws, enforcement and dedicated institutions to protect victims are crucial.

"I implore all of us to take a stand against GBV, especially towards women with disabilities," she added.

Ms Mildred Mapingure, representing the Women Lawyers Association, said that the ultimate objective of the movement against GBV is zero tolerance, which can be achieved by advocating for stricter penalties against perpetrators, such as longer jail sentences.

"While men can also be victims of GBV, they are silent; so it is crucial for women to speak out against this injustice and break the silence," said Ms Mapingure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Unlimited Hope Alliance Trust brought the Goromonzi community together at St Francis Bhosha Secondary School to raise awareness against GBV.

Goromonzi Ward 10 headman Mr Edmore Mungoni emphasised the importance of understanding the legal ramifications and societal impact of GBV. He called on the Dzvete Village to respect the rights of all individuals as outlined in the national Constitution. He acknowledged the challenges that hinder the reporting of GBV, underscoring the need for community engagement.

Unlimited Hope Alliance Trust director Ms Mary Chigumira, urged collective responsibility to prevent GBV.

"It is our collective responsibility to foster an environment where the rights of both men and women are upheld and protected.

"We must work together to overcome these obstacles and ensure that such violence is never tolerated," she said.

Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development ward coordinator, Mr Wellington Magumise, said women and children are the most vulnerable to many forms of abuse.

"It is imperative that community leaders raise awareness and promote the rights of those who experience gender-based violence," he said, in view of the silence many victims endure for the sake of their families.