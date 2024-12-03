Zimbabwe: Heavy Package for the Zim Summer Series

The curtain will finally fall on the 2024 motocross season in dramatic style this month at the iconic Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare.

The season will close with the annual Zimbabwe Summer Series, which promises to deliver a spectacular finale. Two Supercross nights on December 11 and 13 will be followed by a full day of high-octane motocross racing on December 15.

The action-packed days are drawing closer and closer with entries closing today at 6pm.

Fans can expect high-speed action, strategic battles, and an unforgettable atmosphere as this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series, which has a new title sponsor in Surge Energy Drink, has already attracted some of the finest racers from South Africa and Zambia.

Jamie Kerwin of the Bogwheelers Club, which runs motocross in this country, said 15 top racers from South Africa and 10 from Zambia will be in the country from December 11 to 15 to compete for glory against the local riders at this year's International Surge Energy Drink Zimbabwe Summer Series.

Professional riders from overseas are expected to join the fray on the eve of the event.

The three-day event is set to deliver the perfect conclusion to the 2024 motocross racing season.

With multiple championships on the line and a blend of fierce competition and off-track entertainment, the event promises something for everyone.

Headlining the event is local champion rider Daiyaan Manuel, where the stakes couldn't be higher. Manuel has made Donnybrook his happy hunting ground, especially in the 125cc and MX1 classes.

He is just invincible when he mounts his bike at the home of motorsport in Zimbabwe.

Leading the charge with Manuel are other local champions, Emmanuel Bako and Doug Mellor.

This trio has been consistent all season, but their rivals are not far behind, especially South Africa-based Jayden Ashwell and Regan Wasmuth. In the juniors section 10-year-old sensation Victor Nyamupfukudza will be the one to watch in the 65cc and 85cc classes.

Nyamupfukudza is still fresh from representing Zimbabwe at this year's FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships which were held in Marrakech, Morocco. In Marrakech, Nyamupfukudza raised the Zimbabwean flag high when he finished second overall in the 65cc Class.

He is now looking at carrying the same form to the Zimbabwe Summer Series during the second week of December at Donnybrook.

Whether you're a racing fanatic or just looking for a weekend of excitement, this is a must-see event on December 11, 13 and 15. Come witness history being made as the 2024 motocross season ends with a bang at Donnybrook!