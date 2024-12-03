Zimbabwe: New Era for Power Generation Beckons

President Mnangagwa is today expected to officiate at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Titan Power Phase 1 project in Hwange that will produce 720MW of thermal power upon completion.

The project, which is expected to deliver its first 100MW in December next year, is part of long-term projects to solve electricity shortages that have resulted in prolonged power cuts.

Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo confirmed today's ceremony in an address to the National Assembly last week while giving an update on the state of electricity supply in the country.

"Titan Power Phase 1 preparation for ground-breaking ceremony for the 720MW thermal power plant at Hwange is being prepared for," he said.

"It is going to happen next week on Monday (today). It is expected that His Excellency, the President, is going to officiate at that ceremony.

"Their Phase 2, which is 200MW solar photovoltaic following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ZESA and Titan Power during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit in China, will soon be on board."

Minister Moyo said there were many other projects that would be completed soon and would help in resolving the power challenges.

"We have Dinson Company, which has completed its Phase 1 of a 50MW plant, which is already in operation. Now we are going to Phase 2 where 20MW waste to heat recovery is under construction to be completed in June 2025.

"The other 50MW from Dinson Steel is going to come on immediately after the 20MW waste to heat recovery. Zhongjin Heli, which is in Beitbridge, is a 100MW thermal power plant and this one is under construction and it is expected that it will be completed during the course of 2025," said Minister Moyo.

Other projects expected to be completed by December next year include the 200MW Jinan solar project in Gweru, the Afrochine 100MW solar plant in Selous, the Zimbabwe ZhongXin Electric Energy (ZZEE) 270MW thermal power plant in Hwange and the Zhongjin Heli 300MW thermal power plant, also in Hwange.

The completion of these projects will add over 2 000MW to the national grid and help in ending load-shedding by 2030 as envisaged under National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Zimbabwe is presently producing an average of 1 332MW of electricity daily, which is less than the demand of 1 735MW.

Minister Moyo said the country was importing 200MW from the region when available, while Kariba Hydro-Power Station remains constrained due to low water levels in Kariba Dam.

The Government is working with Russia on the development of nuclear energy.

"After the intergovernmental agreement with Rosatom of the Russian Federation, a working group on the development of a nuclear power plant project was formed.

"The group held its last meeting on 16 October, 2024. Additionally, the Ministry is working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on capacity building on nuclear infrastructure development.

"The Ministry is expecting an IAEA delegation during the first quarter of 2025. This delegation is expected to meet with key stakeholders, including His Excellency, the President of the Republic, as part of the nuclear energy prospective agenda.

"To that end, the first group of 30 students are already undergoing training on nuclear physics abroad. Another 30 is set to depart in the first quarter of 2025. This is part of a continuous programme to capacitate locals," said Minister Moyo.

In an interview on the project site in Hwange at Tutu Ingagula along Chaba Black Road yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Energy and Power Development, Dr Gloria Magombo, said the project will provide continuous base power 24/7 thereby easing pressure on Zesa and making electricity available to users.

"Preparations are going very well and tomorrow (today) we are going to have President Mnangagwa coming here to do ground-breaking for the 720MW of coal fired plant," she said.

"The plant is going to be using waste coal from the mines, what we refer to as thermal coal and is going to be done in phases coming in with 160MW Phase 1 and other phases coming thereafter. At least by the end of next year we expect the first 100MW to be there."

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, said all systems are in place for today's event.

The road to the site has been cleared and dust suppression was done yesterday to handle high vehicular traffic. Signage to the venue had also been prepared to direct people to the venue while workmen were busy making final touches to the tents.