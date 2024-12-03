Zimbabwe: Women Soccer League Race Goes to the Wire

Herentals Queens survived a huge scare when fighting back to draw 1-1 against Correctional Queens at Mkushi Sports Club on Saturday to ensure they kept their destiny in their own hands heading to the final match-day of the season next weekend.

There is fierce competition at the top with leaders Herentals, who are looking to retain the championship for the third time running, seeing their lead cut to just one point after Black Rhinos beat Harare City 5-1 to pile on the pressure.

Fourth-placed Correctional Queens have played spoilers, especially after elbowing Chapungu out of the championship fixture last week and they were expected to stop Vagoni Vebasa on Saturday.

They almost succeeded in doing that after Berita Kabwe rifled home a minute before the break to blow the title competition wide open.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services team even defended gallantly but as they became weary, they lost some concentration and conceded a penalty with barely 15 minutes to play.

Herentals goalkeeper Lindiwe Magwede, celebrating her 31st birthday smashed home from the spot to give the Student Queens the wings going into their last match against relegated Hope Academy in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Magwede was a happy lot after getting that goal and expressed confidence that Herentals will defend their title.

"Going into the last two games, we knew we needed four points to secure the championship. But the match against Correctional Queens was never going to be easy and we knew that especially after playing another tough goalless draw against them in the reverse fixture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We looked doomed when they got the opening goal and defended expertly for a significant chunk of the game," said Magwede.

"But we continued to fight as a team and then got the equaliser. The point felt like a victory because it allowed us to collect ourselves and know that a win against Hope Academy would carry us through without having the burden of looking at what other teams would have fared.

"The fighting spirit displayed by the girls is a testament to our ambition and desire. We never believe in defeat and it explains why we have lost just two games in three seasons. We are now re-organising and will head to Bulawayo knowing fully what we need to do to win the championship."

It remains to be seen, however, if Hope Academy will be ready to take on Herentals after they failed to fulfil their away fixture against Chapungu on Saturday, writing to the league to reveal their resources for the season had depleted.