Zimbabwe: ILO Director-General Arrives for Historic Visit

Zimbabwe is a strategic partner as it plays an important role in international labour issues, International Labour Organisation (ILO) director-general Mr Gilbert Houngbo said yesterday.

The ILO boss arrived yesterday for a historic two-day working visit, and according to his itinerary, he is expected to hold meetings with various stakeholders.

He is also scheduled to meet President Mnangagwa today.

Speaking to the media after touching down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Mr Houngbo said this inaugural visit by an ILO high-ranking official to Zimbabwe was to step up cooperation as the country was a strategic player in the Africa Group and ILO.

The African group is one of the five United Nations regional groups, which comprises 54 member states from the continent.

" . . . as you know very well, Zimbabwe since its independence quickly joined ILO. We are an organisation and we have a very vibrant partnership with the authorities and with our social partners," said Mr Houngbo.

"So, it was long overdue that I could have a bilateral visit. And our Minister of Labour (July Moyo) has also been very forthcoming in ensuring that we step up the cooperation, we step up our partnership.

"And this visit, hopefully, will help step up our partnership. For me, it is quite important given the role that Zimbabwe plays."

Relations between Zimbabwe and the ILO, said Mr Houngbo, are "very good".

He reiterated that his visit was not necessitated by any issues with Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe's mission to Geneva is quite active in ILO-related matters. We do also have very good ongoing discussions on several issues with the trade unions, with the employers' organisation.

"They (relations) are very good. As I said, Zimbabwe plays an important role. We have various subject matters on a bilateral level as well as at a global level. One thing is our relations on the bilateral level, but also issues, subjects, matters that are quite very critical," he said.

At the global level, Mr Houngbo said they have just approved a new strategy and they are going through their biennial budget in March next year and as part of the Africa Group, "Zimbabwe is also quite very, very present on that".

"So, the relations (are good), I am not coming here because I have problems."

Mr Houngbo said he is looking forward to a productive working visit to Zimbabwe where he looks forward to listening to social partners and Government representatives.

"But honestly, I am not coming here because there are issues. I am coming here from a political angle, from our cooperation angle, particularly given the strategic role that Zimbabwe plays in the Africa Group and in ILO.

"If his agenda permits, we will have to call on His Excellency, the Head of State (President Mnangagwa). It is also important for us to meet with the workers' organisation as well as the employers' organisation (and) our colleagues from the UN systems," he said.

Africa is not the worst in terms of labour issues, added the ILO director-general.

"(But) it does not mean that we have to underestimate ongoing discussions and issues. We are in a world where there is strong geopolitics and that affects industrial relations; we are in a world where there is inflation.

"Global inflation is making it very hard for the economy to keep up in terms of salaries," he said.

Minister Moyo said it was heartening to note that Mr Houngbo had honoured the invitation extended to him by President Mnangagwa.

"We are delighted that the DG has found time to come to Zimbabwe. We had hoped that he was going to join us during the SADC Summit as our President had invited him but he became very busy and we are happy that he has honoured that invitation to come to Zimbabwe and because of that, we have lined up discussions with social partners, Government and the President," he said.