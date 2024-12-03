Zimbabwe: 400 Uniformed Officers Graduate

The Security sector requires loyal and dedicated members to effectively carry out their duties, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Chief of Staff Administration, Major-General Emmanuel Matatu, has said.

He was speaking at the combined graduation ceremony of 397 uniformed officers at the Zimbabwe School of Infantry in Matabeleland South province last Friday, where officers received certificates after completing training in nine different courses.

Maj-Gen Matatu urged the graduating officers, who were drawn from the ZNA, the Air force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) to remain disciplined and diligent in their discharge of national duty.

"Indeed, today, more than ever before, security organisations require members who are loyal, disciplined, well trained and dedicated to effectively and efficiently execute their duties," he said.

"It is through these attributes that a force can succeed in all its operational undertakings. Let me, on the same note, warn you to desist from any forms of indiscipline that may tarnish the image of your organisations.

"Such activities will not be tolerated and those found on the wrong side of the law will always be dealt with severely."

Maj-Gen Matatu challenged the graduating officers to go back to their units with their heads held high and discharge their duties and responsibilities well.

He said in compliance with the school's mandate, the courses focused on producing highly competent, proficient and hard-working small arms and tactics instructors, battalion support weapons, instructors and commanders, as well as military administrators and logistics managers within the non-commissioned members bracket.

He said the school also endeavoured to train infantry soldiers to become efficient support weapons users.

"I am pleased to note that the graduands have been sufficiently drilled mentally and physically to endure both peace and war time challenges. On that note, let me hasten to remind you that drilling is the foundation of military discipline and its importance can never be over emphasised.

"It is the cornerstone of military discipline, loyalty, respect, honour, dignity, personal courage and integrity," said Maj-Gen Matatu.

He said drilling is essential in the preparation of soldiers to effectively execute their duties both in peace and war time while psychologically, it inculcates a sense of teamwork, alertness and self-control.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Having said that, let me at this juncture, congratulate you all for making it to this day. I am also aware that some of you wished to have performed better than what they did," said Maj-Gen Matatu.

"If you win the trust and affection of your soldiers, they will definitely win all the battles for you. As individuals there are limits to our strengths, but together as a team, we can overcome these limitations."

The officers went through an 18-month intense training in various courses for senior non-commissioned members management, platoon commanders and two second in charge commanders' course, ceremonial drills instructors' course, sergeant and drills instructors' course, platoon sergeant tactics course, small arms instructors' course, battalion support weapons instructors' course, section commanders course, as well as battalion support weapons users course.

The graduation parade was marked by exciting mass displays from the graduands, which also included a colourful mock military wedding.

Before the keynote address, retiring ZNA Army Sergeant Major Julius Ncube donated his pace stick and ceremonial dress (green suit) to the school.

Sergeant Major Ncube retires now carrying the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.