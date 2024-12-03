Zimbabwe: Women Professionals Share Agric Tips

The recent symposium titled, "Farming in Heels 2.0" aimed at creating, promoting and coordinating a safe space for women to learn, grow and be empowered in the agricultural sector.

The event, organised by Zimbo Agricultural Outreach brought together women from diverse backgrounds, including farmers, entrepreneurs and advocates, to share knowledge and experiences in farming and business.

Participants engaged in workshops and discussions focused on sustainable farming practices, financial literacy and the importance of networking within the agricultural community.

Organiser Miss Chido Deketeke said the symposium's goal was to dispel myths about women in agriculture.

"The initiative aims to break down barriers and stereotypes associated with women in agriculture, fostering an environment where women can thrive and contribute significantly to the sector," she said.

Miss Deketeke launched the "Farming in Heels" platform to create a safe space for women to learn, grow and empower each other.

The programme's mission was to make a tangible difference in the lives of families struggling with food shortages.

"By giving proceeds from the lunch to start agricultural empowerment clusters for women in rural Zimbabwe, we hope to provide sustainable solutions that will help alleviate hunger and ensure families have access to nutritious food.

"We believe that everyone deserves to live without the burden of hunger, and we're committed to being part of the solution," she said.

One of the speakers, Ms Daphine Mbanje, said: "This symposium is more than just agriculture; it is about empowering women to take charge of their futures.

"We need to support each other and build a strong network of women in farming."

Ms Nemaliso Musasiwa noted that "Farming in Heels 2.0" successfully provided a platform for women to connect, learn, and inspire one another, reinforcing the importance of female leadership in agriculture.