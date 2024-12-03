Zimbabwe: Chiragwi's Centenary Heartbreak

Takesure Chiragwi is cursing his luck after failing to put an ideal stamp to mark his 100th game in charge of Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday.

The Mhondoro miners lost their fourth Chibuku Super Cup final in five seasons when conceding a 4-2 defeat on penalties to Dynamos following a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of super action at Rufaro.

It was a repeat of last year's final which DeMbare claimed again, on a 2-0 scoreline at Baobab.

As was equally painful to the Mhondoro community to see their team losing yet another final and missing out on the ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup, it was especially disheartening to Chiragwi who was looking to celebrate a distinct milestone by bagging the US$75 000 piece.

He was also looking at atoning for last year's defeat to the same opponent and becoming the first coach to win the Premiership title and Chibuku Super Cup titles one after the other within two seasons.

But his charges lapsed after taking a first-half lead through the left boot of a charged Obriel Chirinda.

Dynamos equalised with 12 minutes on the clock to force extra-time and eventually penalties.

The former Shabanie Mine gaffer wore a brave face after the fourth time disappointment for Madamburo and heaped praises on the spirit displayed by his boys.

"At times you just have to know fate was designed like that. My players gave it their all, they did everything and on many occasions, we were on top of the game.

"We controlled most of the duels, created the most chances and there is nothing more that I could have asked my boys to do," said Chiragwi.

"It's unfortunate we ended up losing a match which we dominated. But it's part of the game.

"It was a very tough match to which Dynamos seized their moments and got the reward.

"But I will take nothing from my boys. They had the heart and the desire. We passed the ball well and prodded so many times.

"Yea, I was looking to put the icing on the cake of my celebrating 100 games in charge by winning the Chibuku Super Cup.

"But football is always like that. We will keep on working hard and keeping the focus."

Chiragwi first took the reins at Madamburo on an interim basis after the sacking of Rodwell Dhlakama and after the axing of Benjani Mwaruwari in 2022.

He then assumed a substantive role later that year.

With 52 wins, 29 draws, and 19 defeats, Chiragwi ranks amongst the best coaches in the league after leading Ngezi Platinum Stars to their maiden league crown last year and taking home the Coach of the Year gong.

He has won two Coach of the Month accolades this year and led the miners to a strong third-place finish in the league.

Inside his two-year 100-game reign, Chiragwi has also overseen two of his players getting prestigious individual prizes-goalkeeper Nelson Chadya winning the Goalkeeper of the Year ornament in 2022 and captain Qadr Amini taking home the Soccer Star of the Year accolade last season.