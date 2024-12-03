Zimbabwe: Hundreds Benefit From VP Chiwenga's Family Free Medical Services

Sukulwenkosi Dube — Villagers from Insiza District in Matabeleland South Province have received free medical and eye treatment services courtesy of an outreach programme being spearheaded by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga's family.

Scores of people turned up for the two-day Godlwayo Healthcare Outreach Programme, which ended yesterday and received free medicine and services such as cataracts surgery to restore eyesight and growth removal.

Specialists, which included gynaecologists, orthopaedics, urologists, physicians, neurologists, general surgeons, nutritionists, among others attended to patients on a voluntary basis.

The programme ran under the theme: "Good health is the ultimate Christmas gift" and drew 28 health workers including eight specialists, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians and dieticians, among others.

On Saturday villagers accessed free medication treatment at Singwango Clinic in Ward 3, while yesterday they were treated at Avoca Clinic in Ward 8. Eye treatment services were offered to patients at Filabusi District Hospital.

One hundred and forty-three were treated for sight problems on the first day of the programme. Some underwent surgery to have their eyesight restored, while over 70 received spectacles. More than 500 patients were treated at Singwango Clinic on Saturday.

The elderly also received grocery items, seed maize and clothing under the programme while persons living with disability received wheelchairs.

Mr Michael Nkomo (90) who had eye surgery said he felt like he had been given a second chance in life.

"I could hardly see and this was limiting my movement. I was forced to move around with assistance from someone else and this made me feel like a burden," he said.

"I underwent an operation and it was successful. I can now see and the feeling is great. It's good to see that as the elderly, we are not forgotten, or being left out.

"I will now be able to move around my fields and do some duties, which I was no longer doing. I would like to thank our daughter Mrs Chiwenga for bringing such relief, which we had long waited for."

Ms Violet Dube (75) who also underwent surgery said having good eyesight is one of the basic functionalities that one must have for improved living.

She said she will now be able to perform her household chores better with restored sight. Ms Dube said her eyesight problem had left her feeling hopeless, but now her hopes had been revived. She expressed her gratitude to VP Chiwenga's wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, for rolling out the health care programme and the health personnel that had assisted.

Consultant opthalmologist Dr Mathias Mukona said of the 143 eye patients that were attended to, most had refractive errors, which meant that they had eye complications that could be corrected by spectacles. He said retractive errors are the major cause of eye complications.

Dr Mukona said the second cause of reversible blindness is cataracts.

Addressing community members gathered at Avoca Clinic yesterday, Colonel Baloyi-Chiwenga thanked the community for embracing the outreach programme.

"I would like to thank you people from the Godlwayo community for an overwhelming response to this programme. This programme wouldn't have been a success had you not responded well as you have done. I would also like to thank the community leadership for welcoming this programme," she said.

"I'm glad that the programme was a success. On Saturday the doctors attended to over 500 patients at Singwango Clinic while at Filabusi District Hospital 143 eye patients received treatment.

"Nine underwent surgery while about 70 received spectacles. I am reliably informed that about 500 patients will be attended to today here at Avoca Clinic. Hundreds will also receive eye treatment," she said.

Col Baloyi-Chiwenga said the health care outreach programme seeks to depart from the usual assistance of food items, which is usually given to those in need.

She said good health is essential in the lives of people and expressed her gratitude to the doctors who had offered their services voluntarily and to organisations that had assisted in making the programme a success.

Col Baloyi-Chiwenga urged various stakeholders to contribute towards developing their communities.

Also speaking during the same event Chief Maduna expressed his gratitude to the family of VP Chiwenga for bringing the much needed development to the community.

"As a community, we have been richly blessed and we have to thank the Chiwenga family for this kind gesture," he said.

"We like to thank our daughter Col Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga for not forgetting where she comes from. I would also like to thank VP Chiwenga for developing his in-laws home area as this is something rare.

"When the community is in good health, then the community can be productive and develop their area," he said.

Col Baloyi-Chiwenga, through her clothing company Style By Minie, donated clothing to the elderly while VP Chiwenga through his farm Chivaraidze Farm provided seed maize.