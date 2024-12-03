Zimbabwe: Rural Development 8.0 Can Transform Rural Economy

The Government's Rural Development 8.0 rural development initiative is expected to set the stage for the transformation of Zimbabwe's rural economy with the establishment of 10 000 business units in 2025.

The initiative is part of the broader plan to create 35 000 Village Business Units (VBUs), 4 800 Youth Business Units (YBUs), and 9 600 School Business Units (SBUs) by 2028, in a development that may fundamentally reshape the rural economic landscape.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, emphasised the critical role of this programme in promoting economic self-reliance among rural communities.

"Through Rural Development 8.0, we are focusing on value addition and beneficiation of agricultural produce. This will raise incomes for communities, ensure national food security at the household level, and reduce rural-to-urban migration," said Minister Ncube during his 2025 National Budget Statement presentation at New Parliament Complex on Thursday last week.

The Government has allocated ZiG670 million to support these interventions, which aim to industrialise rural areas and spur inclusive economic growth.

By tapping into Zimbabwe's vast agricultural potential, the programme seeks to enhance livelihoods, create employment opportunities, and empower marginalized populations.

Economic experts have lauded the initiative as a strategic move to stimulate GDP growth and improve Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, especially as it relates to the rural populace. Dr Prosper Chitambara, a development economist, described Rural Development 8.0 as a potential game-changer.

"This programme addresses the structural inequalities in our economy by investing in underdeveloped areas. It is a sustainable approach to boosting household incomes, reducing poverty, and contributing to macroeconomic stability," Dr Chitambara stated.

Namatai Maeresera, an economic analyst, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the programme's potential to raise the standard of living across Zimbabwe's rural landscape.

"The establishment of village and youth business units promotes entrepreneurship, innovation, and local resource utilisation. By reducing rural poverty, we are also addressing urban overcrowding and associated social pressures," said Mr Maeresera.

Several existing policies will complement the Rural Development 8.0 initiative.

The Government's ongoing support for agricultural mechanisation, irrigation development, and access to finance for smallholder farmers lay a solid foundation for the programme's success.

Minister Ncube underscored the importance of aligning rural development with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which prioritizes inclusive growth.

"Our interventions aim to build a resilient rural economy that can withstand climate shocks, leverage technology, and create sustainable value chains," he noted.

To this end, the Government has also introduced incentives for private sector investment in rural infrastructure, including solar energy projects and ICT connectivity. These investments are expected to enhance productivity and market access for rural enterprises.

By 2028, Rural Development 8.0 envisions thriving rural economies characterised by widespread industrial activity and improved quality of life for millions. This holistic approach is expected to generate substantial dividends for the national economy while narrowing the rural-urban divide. As the country embarks on this transformative journey, the focus remains on building an inclusive economy where rural communities can meaningfully contribute to and benefit from national growth.

Minister Ncube aptly summed up the vision saying "Rural development is not just an economic imperative; it is a moral obligation to uplift every Zimbabwean, ensuring no one is left behind."

With bold targets and robust policies, the Government is signaling a decisive shift towards sustainable development that benefits all citizens.