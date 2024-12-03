Kenya: MPs Bash UON Council Over Mismanagement Citing Kiama Exit, Coo Saga

Nairobi — The National Assembly Education Committee has taken the University of Nairobi (UoN) Council to task over mismanagement of the institution, citing a series of crises at the institution.

Lawmakers recalled the contested removal of Prof. Stephen Kiama as Vice-Chancellor and findings from a recent investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) among worrying developments.

The Committee, chaired by Tinderet lawmaker Julius Melly, expressed concern over the governance challenges that have plagued Kenya's premier university, highlighting irregular administrative actions, including the creation of unauthorized positions and the appointment of unqualified personnel.

At the center of the controversy is the creation of fourteen new administrative positions by the University Council on July 12, 2021, including the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO).

EACC took issue with the establishment of the positions without aligning the university's statutory instruments with the Universities Act of 2012, which mandates Cabinet Secretary approval for such changes.

"The Council violated Section 22A of the Universities Act by failing to vary the University Charter and statutes. This oversight renders the positions illegal, null, and void," the EACC stated in its findings contained in a letter dated October 4.

The investigation also spotlighted Brian Ouma, the acting COO, whose academic qualifications EACC found unrecognized in Kenya.

Ouma presented a Bachelor of Philosophy degree from Pontifical Urbaniana University, which the Commission for University Education (CUE) has declared non-accredited under Kenyan standards.

Systemic failure

The EACC noted that Ouma did not meet the basic academic entry requirements for university admission in Kenya, having scored a mean grade of C- in his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

"Given the lack of accreditation for Ouma's degree and his academic background, he is unqualified to hold the substantive position of Director or COO," the EACC report concluded.

During the hearing, committee members demanded answers from the UoN Council, accusing it of undermining the university's integrity.

"This situation speaks to a systemic failure in the governance of our higher education institutions. How can a top university like UoN operate outside the law and appoint individuals whose qualifications are in question?" Melly asked.

Members also criticized the Council for mishandling Prof. Kiama's removal, which they say has exacerbated the university's instability.

EACC had directed the University Council to, within thirty days, take administrative action to correct irregularities uncovered in its probe.

The Commission also required the Council to ensure compliance with the Universities Act, 2012, by aligning the university's charter and statutes when creating new positions.

Further, it urged the Council to expedite the resolution of pending court cases related to the administrative reorganization.