Mauritius Celebrates Double Victory At the 2024 World Travel Awards

3 December 2024
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)

Mauritius is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievements at the 2024 World Travel Awards, where it has been honoured as the World's Leading Wedding Destination and recognized for having the Indian Ocean's Best Tourism Authority Website for its platform, MyMauritius.travel.

The award for World's Leading Wedding Destination highlights Mauritius's enchanting landscapes, luxurious venues, and exceptional services that make it a dream location for couples looking to tie the knot. With its stunning beaches, lush gardens, and romantic settings, Mauritius continues to attract lovebirds from around the globe.

In addition, the Indian Ocean's Best Tourism Authority Website award underscores the effectiveness and user-friendliness of MyMauritius.travel. This platform provides travellers with comprehensive information, making it easier than ever to explore the beauty and culture of Mauritius.

The awards were presented at the World Travel Awards & World Travel Tech Awards joint Gala Ceremony held on Sunday, 24 November in Savoy Palace, Madeira, Portugal celebrating excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Mauritius remains committed to enhancing its offerings and ensuring that every visitor leaves with cherished memories.

