Uganda: Kaziimba Asks Ugandans to Remain Steadfast in Service to the Country At Ursb Thanksgiving

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has held its annual thanksgiving prayers, a spiritually enriching event led by Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

The ceremony held at the URSB headquarters in Kololo was attended by the Chairman, board of directors, Ambassador Francis Butagira and Registrar General Mercy K. Kainobwisho.

It brought together staff, board members, and stakeholders to reflect on the year's blessings and renew their commitment to excellence in service.

Organised under the theme "Give thanks in all circumstances," the event highlighted the importance of gratitude, unity, and faith in overcoming challenges and achieving collective success.

URSB has for the last eight years held annual thanksgiving prayers as part of the organizational culture to embrace godliness and unity in service.

Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba, in his keynote sermon, urged everyone to remain steadfast in their dedication to serving the nation and to embrace gratitude as a foundation for growth.

He further emphasized the importance of resilience and faith in navigating life's uncertainties. He urged everyone

to approach their work and personal lives with a spirit of thanksgiving and service.

"We must appreciate God for what he has done in our lives. Thanksgiving is an opportunity for us to make this

known. Let us create a culture of forgiveness, unity and empathy, values that God wishes for humanity" the Archbishop said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Francis Butagira applauded management's efforts in driving URSB's vision and acknowledged the significance of integrating spiritual reflection into organizational culture.

He used the opportunity to announce ambitious plans to establish talent and innovation hubs aimed at fostering creativity, entrepreneurship, and professional development.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging URSB' young staff and Uganda's youthful population to drive innovation and economic growth.

The Registrar General Mercy K. Kainobwisho expressed heartfelt thanks to the board, staff, and stakeholders for their unwavering support, emphasizing that faith and teamwork have been instrumental in URSB's accomplishments.

She acknowledged the significant strides URSB has made in fostering innovation and delivering quality services but reminded staff that these achievements must be anchored in ethical conduct.

"Our values define us. Let us work with honesty and diligence. Our successes are the reason we are here to give thanks and celebrate" Kainobwisho noted.