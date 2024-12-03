Uganda: Bus Drivers Face Seven Years in Jail for Operating Without Badges

Traffic Police has warned all bus drivers to comply with regulations requiring them to possess a driver's badge issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The directive, aimed at enforcing the Traffic and Road Safety Act, carries severe penalties for non-compliance, including imprisonment.

In a statement released by Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura, the Directorate reminded bus drivers that failure to obtain a badge by December 4, 2024, would result in legal action.

The badges, available free of charge from the Ministry of Works and Transport, are mandatory under Section 42(1)(e) of the Act.

"Any driver found without a valid badge will be charged and taken to court," Kananura stated, warning that offenders face up to seven years in prison as stipulated in Section 42(2) of the Act.

Traffic officers at checkpoints nationwide will start inspecting bus drivers for badges on December 4.

Non-compliant drivers will be barred from carrying passengers and prosecuted.

The Directorate urged all bus drivers to act immediately by collecting their badges to avoid disruptions and legal consequences.

"These badges are issued free of charge. There's no excuse for failing to comply," the statement emphasised.