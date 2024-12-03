Uganda: Bus Drivers Face Seven Years in Jail for Operating Without Badges

3 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Traffic Police has warned all bus drivers to comply with regulations requiring them to possess a driver's badge issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The directive, aimed at enforcing the Traffic and Road Safety Act, carries severe penalties for non-compliance, including imprisonment.

In a statement released by Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura, the Directorate reminded bus drivers that failure to obtain a badge by December 4, 2024, would result in legal action.

The badges, available free of charge from the Ministry of Works and Transport, are mandatory under Section 42(1)(e) of the Act.

"Any driver found without a valid badge will be charged and taken to court," Kananura stated, warning that offenders face up to seven years in prison as stipulated in Section 42(2) of the Act.

Traffic officers at checkpoints nationwide will start inspecting bus drivers for badges on December 4.

Non-compliant drivers will be barred from carrying passengers and prosecuted.

The Directorate urged all bus drivers to act immediately by collecting their badges to avoid disruptions and legal consequences.

"These badges are issued free of charge. There's no excuse for failing to comply," the statement emphasised.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.