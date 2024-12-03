Uganda's Freza Nanotech Wins FAO Innovation Award for Pioneering Fruit Preservation Technology

Freza Nanotech Limited, a startup from Uganda, has won the 2024 Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) innovation award for developing a groundbreaking nanotechnology-based solution that extends the shelf life of fruits and reduces postharvest losses.

The award ceremony took place at FAO's headquarters in Rome, on the sidelines of the 176th session of the FAO council.

Freza Nanotech's innovative technology uses an organic formulation to inhibit the activity of phospholipase D, an enzyme involved in fruit ripening, extending fruit shelf life by up to 30 days.

This emission-free solution addresses a critical challenge in the food supply chain, reducing waste and increasing the availability of fresh produce for consumers.

By benefiting both farmers and consumers, the technology has the potential to make a significant impact on food security, economic development, and environmental sustainability.

"Their efforts demonstrate that agrifood systems can be both productive and sustainable, contributing to better nutrition and improved livelihoods in Uganda and beyond," said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu during the award ceremony.

"Showcasing best practices and innovative solutions like those of Freza Nanotech is important because of their positive impact on production, nutrition, environment and livelihoods, and their contribution to the Four Betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life - leaving no one behind," he added.

The company's technology has been particularly transformative for smallholder farmers in Uganda, enabling them to reduce postharvest losses, improve their yields, and stabilize fruit prices.

Consumers benefit from the increased availability of fresh produce at more affordable prices, while the environment benefits from reduced food waste and lower emissions associated with food spoilage.

Mugisha Gift Arnold, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder at Freza Nanotech, emphasized that receiving the award not only recognizes the team's commitment but also symbolizes how innovative technological solutions can have a significant impact on global challenges, particularly in food security and sustainability.

He highlighted how the technology developed by his company is contributing to improving food availability and supporting economic growth, making a tangible difference in people's everyday lives.

The FAO Innovation Award is part of the FAO awards program which honors organizations, individuals, and institutions whose innovations contribute to the transformation of agrifood systems and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ceremony at the FAO Council underscored the role of innovation in addressing global challenges and driving sustainable development in agriculture worldwide.