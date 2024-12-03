Uganda: Denis Omedi's Rabona Strike Earns CAF Goal of the Year Nomination

Kitara forward Denis Omedi continues to make waves in African football as his spectacular rabona goal against KCCA in the FUFA Super 8 has been nominated for the prestigious CAF Goal of the Year award.

The announcement was made on Sunday December 1st by CAF, unveiling a shortlist of 11 goals scored across CAF competitions between January and October 2024.

Omedi's audacious strike, hailed as one of the most breathtaking goals in Ugandan football history, came during the quarterfinals of the FUFA Super 8 on 6 August at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Positioned at the edge of the penalty area, Omedi executed a flawless rabona that left KCCA goalkeeper Anthony Emojong rooted to the spot, leveling the match at 1-1. The game eventually ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw, with Kitara advancing 4-3 on aggregate.

This nomination places Omedi among some of Africa's elite footballers, including Sébastien Haller of Côte d'Ivoire, Abdul Aziz Issah of Dreams FC, and Saïd Benrahma of Algeria.

The Goal of the Year award is the only CAF accolade decided partly by fans, with their votes accounting for 70% of the final decision, while the remaining 30% is determined by a panel of CAF technical experts.

Voting for the award opened today and will close on 12 December 2024. Fans can cast their votes via CAF's official website and social media platforms. The winner will be revealed at the CAF Awards Gala on 16 December in Marrakech, Morocco.

This CAF recognition comes on the heels of Omedi's nomination for the FIFA Puskás Award, positioning him as one of the most talked-about players in football for 2024.