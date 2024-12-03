Uganda: Tooro, Rwenzori Leaders Intensify Fight Against HIV

As the world marks World AIDS Day, concerns mount over persistently high HIV prevalence rates in the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions.

In response, cultural and religious leaders are calling for a return to traditional moral values to protect future generations from the virus.

The Uganda AIDS Commission, Caritas Uganda, the Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Education Initiative, and the Toro Kingdom have also launched efforts to combat HIV in the region.

The Tooro Kingdom and Rwenzori region, known for their immense tourism potential, attract thousands of visitors annually, including tourists, business travelers, and entrepreneurs. While this influx presents economic opportunities, it also highlights the need for effective HIV prevention and awareness initiatives to protect both locals and visitors.

However, the region's thriving tourism industry has contributed to a rise in sexual immorality, prostitution, and other social vices. The vibrant nightlife in Fort Portal City and Kasese Municipality fosters such activities, posing significant social and health risks.

Recent statistics show a concerning rise in HIV prevalence in Tooro, with rates soaring to 12%, significantly above the national average of 7.3%. According to Ruth Mirembe Senyonyi, Deputy Director of the Uganda AIDS Commission, Fort Portal City is witnessing an alarming increase in new HIV infections, particularly among women and girls, who are disproportionately affected due to their vulnerability.

Interviews with commercial sex workers and boda boda riders, who often facilitate transactions, revealed insights into the region's sex trade.

Ruth Nakitende (not her real name) shared that police officers, soldiers, lorry drivers, and boda boda riders are their primary clients. She added that many clients prefer unprotected sex, putting their lives at risk.

Fr. Joseph Musana, Director of Caritas Fort Portal Diocese, appealed to Tooro Kingdom officials to promote traditional values, including modest dressing among young people, to set an example for others.

Religious leaders continue to engage with the Uganda AIDS Commission and other stakeholders to combat the spread of HIV.

Nelson Muzira, Director of the Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Education Initiative (RAKIE), emphasised fostering compassion, eradicating stigma, and integrating food and income security into HIV care and support.

He added that RAKIE is establishing alternative livelihoods for HIV patients and supporting young people living with HIV to adhere to ARVs and lead meaningful lives.

In 2016, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV of Tooro committed to ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030, accepting the role of Cultural Champion for HIV and AIDS among Young People in Eastern and Southern Africa.

He highlighted the importance of eliminating new HIV infections and called on men to support their partners, particularly in preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV.