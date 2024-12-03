Namibia: 'Price of Democracy' ... As Omatako Voters Travel to Windhoek to Vote

More than 30 voters travelled by bus from the Omatako constituency in the Otjozondjupa region to Windhoek on Saturday to cast their votes at the TransNamib Hall polling station.

The Khomas region is one of the few regions alongside the Oshana, Oshikoto and Kunene regions to have one or more identified polling stations that were continuing with voting for the Presidential and National Assembly elections until 21h00 on Saturday.

Elia Nalawa, one of the travellers, said in an interview with Nampa Saturday morning they were angry because they felt left out.

"We thought we were left out. We got a bus that brought us here, and now we feel Namibian," he said.

Munuma Jonas, also from the Omatako constituency, noted that their experience was not as smooth as expected, citing long queues at the polling station upon arrival.

"We thought when we reached here, we would just go straight inside. Now we are also queuing with other people, which is not good because we are coming from far," he said.

The returning officer for the Windhoek West constituency, Rakondjerua Kavari, told Nampa measures are being taken to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to cast their votes.

"We are monitoring the availability of the (ballot) books and as the day progresses, we will supplement the polling station with additional books that are on standby to ensure that all voters get a chance to cast their votes," Kavari said. -Nampa