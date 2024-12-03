Namibia: Afrocat Beach Volleyball League Ends

The Afrocat Sports Club (SC) Beach Volleyball League, which ran throughout November 2024, concluded at A Shipena Secondary School in the capital on Saturday.

About 26 teams featured in the beach volleyball league, comprising three categories - the two-a-side from both female and male experiences and the social mix.

Tomas Shilumbu, the league organiser, told New Era Sport the league showcased exceptional talent and competitive spirit.

"Professionalism was observed throughout and skills were displayed on courts from various teams," he said.

The first three winners in each category were awarded trophies, gold, silver and bronze medals.

Joseph Haufila the chairperson of Afrocat Sports Club in Windhoek expressed gratitude to all participants, especially to players and supporters.

Among others, he said the success of Afrocat Sports Club is rooted in the unwavering support from the community.

"Afrocat SC remains committed to promoting volleyball and fostering community engagement through sports initiatives. Congratulations to all the participants and winners for their hard work and determination," he said.

The league started on 09 November and ended on 30 November 2024.

The Afrocat Lion Sports Club is a national sports project by the African Catwalkers (Afrocat) thriving for the development of netball, football and volleyball players in around Namibia.