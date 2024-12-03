Namibia: Sorris Sorris Wants Mine Fully Operational

Sorris Sorris community members want the Guantagab mine to be fully operational for the benefit of the unemployed youths living in the area.

During New Era's trip to the area, they expressed rage filled with exhaustion for the ongoing legal battle of Guantagab Tin Mine, indicating, it is causing a heavy delay in the Sorris Sorris community's development.

"The mine is not located in their areas but it is located in the Sorris Sorris Conservancy. Therefore, the Sorris Sorris community wants the mine to be operational to improve lives through job creation, and other benefits," mining consultant at I-Jay Investment and senior consultant of the Daure-Daman Traditional Authority, Herman Naruseb, stated.

Doro !Nawas is located west of the mining area and Uibasen Twyfelfontein Conservancy is north of the area.

These two conservancies, including the #Aodaman Traditional Authority and Ultimate Safaris, took the mining claim holder, Ottilie Ndimulunde and seven others to court, seeking a suspension of her mining activities.

In the affidavit, the accusers state that the claim contravenes Section 42 of the Environmental Management Act. Additionally, they also raised a concern about the Environmental Clearance Certificate, in terms of Section 37(2) of the Act.

"The Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) enabled the commencement of mining operations in an area where existing and future development by the applicants of infrastructure for tourism activities was taking place," the plaintiffs state in a High Court affidavit delivered on 16 October 2024.

"This area was also known as a tourist attraction and habitat for the black rhinoceros," they maintained.

In the affidavit, Ndimulunde disputed: "The mining claims do not fall within the jurisdiction of the neighbouring Doro !Nawas, and Uibasen Twyfelfontein conservancies, including that of #Aodaman Traditional Authority. Ultimate Safaris has no interest in this matter."

Former miner in the same area, Pieter Houghaard, the owner of Rick Solid Mining, stated he is waiting for the pending approval of the mine's licence.

"We never had claims there. There was a registered mining licence. We have been busy ever since we've applied for the renewal of a mining licence with the Mines department to have this issue resolved. We have certainly followed all the procedures to have our mining licence renewed," he stated during an interview.

"The Mines department, as far as we are concerned and as far as the documentation has been presented to us by the mines department, has never cancelled the mining licence properly," he added. He also poured cold water on the accusations.

"I am completely not involved in any of the legal disputes," he asserted.

Unemployment

With a population of between 1 500 and 2000, many youths are unemployed and live with their parents or relatives.

Many tend to look after livestock under the blazing sun in the arid area that receives 100 mm average annual rainfall, hence the area's name, 'Sorris Sorris' which translates to 'abundance of sunlight' in Khoekhoegowab.

It is in the Kunene region.

The area is 2 290 km2, with abundant mountainous scenery, where the landscape of hills and plains with sparse grass and trees descends to the scenic Ugab River.

Many youths are jobless, did not complete high school, and do not have tertiary qualifictions.

"I have eight children living with me, who have brought 20 grandchildren. If they get jobs at the mine, they will be able to feed their kids and pay for their school. This will also lighten the constraint on food consumption at the house," Sorris resident, Joqualine //Gases (44) said.

The 25-year-old Minna Garises said: "It is my desire that the mine starts operating and employ us. It will lessen stealing and other crimes happening in the area. It will help us to become someone in life and be able to feed our parents."