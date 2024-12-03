Namibia: Cuca Tops Off to a Winning Start

Rundu-based outfit Cuca Tops marked their return to topflight football in style with a 1-0 win against Julinho Sporting at Rundu Sport Stadium, in Kavango East over the weekend.

The goal was enough to hand the newbies maximum points. Speaking to this publication yesterday, Cuca Tops' head coach Gundolf Mukoya expressed pride in his charges after they managed to collect points at home.

"I can't thank them enough; we have been working together from the national first division and we are still here chasing the same goal. We went into this match expecting a tough match, but kept our heads up as well sticking to the plan. The boys went out there and got the job done. I am proud of the result yesterday and we hope to keep the momentum going."

Cuca Tops earned promotion last season after finishing on top of the national first division in the northeast. This also marked their return to the premier league since the 2002/2003 season, a 22-year absence. Reacting on the difference between playing lower division and first premier division, he said, "there is so much needs to be done. Premier league is very competitive, and it would need us to work 10 times how we were performing in the lower league. We have more to learn and we are going to learn from the best teams as well."

In terms of his side's physical and mental readiness for the league, the coach said he is happy with how his charges responded on the field. "We played many pre-season games and I believe that assisted us a lot. The players are mentally and physically ready for the new season," he added.

In other matches on Friday, FC Ongos drew 0-0 against Tigers, while on Saturday at Walvis Bay Blue Waters played to a 0-0 draw against newbies Blue Boys. In Grootfontein, Chula Chula were held to a goalless draw against KK Palace. Young Brazilian and Khomas Nampol also drew 2-2 in a tie played at Keetmanshoop.

Meanwhile, games scheduled for the past weekend got postponed due to unknown reasons. New Era Sport reached out to the league director but no call was answered.