Namibia: Alois Hashipara Gets Garden, School Shoes

- Alois Hashipara Primary School in the Kavango East region received a garden, tools and seeds as well as school shoes valued at N$60 000 from Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) on Friday.

Speaking at the official handover of the garden and shoes, NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala said the initiative is part of the company's corporate social investment programme, which fulfils its commitment to channel all proceeds from the NWR half marathon towards uplifting schools and pupils across the country.

"The donation ensures every pupil receives a new pair of shoes. The school garden, with gardening tools and seeds, aims to foster pupils' food production skills and make the school food self-sufficient," he said.

Ashipala said it is important to provide pupils with necessities to support their education.

"The last thing you want is for a child going to school to worry about where their next meal will come from. It's even more heartbreaking when they have no shoes to walk with. We hope this donation will make a meaningful difference in their lives," he said.

NWR extended gratitude to Telecom Namibia and all participants of the NWR half marathon for their contributions towards making the initiative a reality.

"Their collaboration and dedication played a pivotal role in meeting the project's demands. We aim to reach more schools next year, ensuring that no child is left behind regarding education and basic human dignity," Ashipala added.

The school principal Asteria Shindimba thanked NWR for the donation and said they would also be grateful if in future NWR could consider building them a block of classrooms as children are currently taught in makeshift classrooms.