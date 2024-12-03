Namibia: Determined Voters Descent On Transnamib Poll Station

2 December 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

The TransNamib polling station in the Windhoek West constituency accommodated about 5 900 voters who were fortunate enough to cast their ballots after the extended period, the Electoral Commission of Namibia stated.

In the scorching heat, Namibians braced for the unbearable weather, and ultimately voted in the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections. The ECN, in consultation with President Nangolo Mbumba, got the go-ahead to extend the voting for an additional 48 hours to allow those who couldn't vote to cast their ballots. Six constituencies were allowed to assist Namibians who did not vote on 27 November, including the Windhoek East constituency in Khomas.

The presiding officer at the TransNamib polling station, Paul Kamati was happy with the turnout, the efficiency of the officials, and the calming behaviour of Namibians on both days. "This was the only opportunity for them to cast their votes. The outcome of the voting was great, and a lot of people came in numbers, and the officials were fast to assist. I am happy," he said.

