Namibia: Shamaturu Clinic Commissioned 11 Years Later

Shamaturu — The Shamaturu clinic in Mukwe constituency, whose construction commenced in 2012, and faced several delays over the years, has finally been commissioned to serve the community.

"We gather in celebration of a promise kept and a dream transformed into a concrete reality right here at Shamaturu. The Andara district has one district hospital and nine clinics, including Shamaturu clinic which is a pillar of hope for the 5 000 residents in its catchment area," said health minister Kalumbi Shangula at the commissioning of the clinic recently.

Andara district also has 37 outreach points, including eight that serve the Shamaturu community.

The construction started back in 2012, but the contractor had difficulty finishing the project.

The project was held back by the 2016/17 fiscal consolidation decision of the government when finance minister at that time, Calle Schlettwein, directed that all projects on tender should be shelved.

Shangula said the construction experienced delays, which resulted in an eventual stoppage. "When I visited the Shamaturu clinic in 2019, I observed with disappointment the abandoned site with no construction activities taking place, and a sense of despair in the community members. I further observed the unfavourable conditions under which our staff members were working. I informed the community then that a new clinic would be built. A new contractor was subsequently appointed to complete the work," he noted.

"Today, we are proud to commission into service a state-of-the-art government clinic after an investment of N$10.7 million," he said.

Shangula said the newly- inaugurated modern clinic stands as a contributor to the healthcare infrastructure of the Andara district, joining others such as Shadikongoro.

Located about 25 kilometres from the Andara District Hospital, the Shamaturu Clinic will provide healthcare services to residents of Shamaturu, Shamunaro, Shaditata, Shaditunda, Shamaghandutji, Kapuka, Havo, Dikundhu, Shividi, Muthinduko, and Kangundja localities.

"The implementation of such projects is in line with our pursuit of universal health coverage. The aim of universal health coverage (UHC) is to ensure that all Namibians, wherever they are in the country, can access the health services they need without suffering financial hardships," Shangula said.

"As promised, the Swapo-led government remains committed to delivering essential services to every corner of our country. I urge all the health workers at Shamaturu Clinic to treat patients with kindness and care, just as Florence Nightingale, who was determined to improve the lives of those in her care, did.

Today, we celebrate with the community of Shamaturu and all the surrounding villages that will benefit from this clinic," said Mukwe constituency councillor, Damian Maghambayi.

The traditional leader of the Hambukushu traditional authority, Fumu Erwin Munika Mbambo, said the construction of the Shamaturu clinic took a long time, but eventually it had to be completed to serve the Shamaturu village inhabitants and surrounding villages to get health services.

"I pushed the councillor to push the government to ensure the completion of this clinic. Crying for something is easy, but when it is given to you, it comes with responsibility. You should now take good care of it, and ensure that it stays unvandalised; guard it jealously," Fumu Mbambo said.

"The government has responded to our demand, and if we don't take good care of it, they won't listen to us again. Hence the need to use this facility well, hold hands with the nurses, and assist them.

Those who vandalise this facility should be reported to me," he noted. -jmuyamba@nepc.com.na