Namibia: Weekend Round-Up - Concerts, Celebrations, and Community

2 December 2024
New Era (Windhoek)

Sugar King TopCheri's Kiddies' Concert took place on Saturday at Eros Primary School. The event, hosted by well-known musician Monica "TopCheri" Pineas, was an exciting day of entertainment for both children and parents.

The event showcased young talent, and provided an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The concert featured an exciting line-up of performances, interactive games

and plenty of surprises.

On the other hand, the Tate Diamonds in collaboration with Donkerhoek Social Club hosted a Christmas lunch for pensioners to celebrate and honour the elderly, and show them love before Christmas. The purpose of this Social Club is to cater to the elderly (pensioners) and the vulnerable people of Donkerhoek. Mabuzza also hosted his 34th birthday the same weekend.

