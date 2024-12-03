Namibia: King Simon Pens First Book

Simon "Sunday" Mundandala, also known as King Simon, is the man behind the microphone on Mulunga Radio but has now also turned into an author.

Mundandala who has kept listeners informed and entertained for 22 years shifted focus to the gospel in 2019 when he opened the Mercyland Namibia Ministry. This time around, he has penned a book titled 'You Will Shine Again'.

"Over time, I transitioned into the role of broadcast manager, which allowed me to mentor others and shape the station's mission. Throughout all of this, my faith in God remained at the core of everything I did. It was through this foundation of faith that I felt compelled to write the book 'You Will Shine Again'. It was a natural progression from using my voice on the radio to preaching the Word of God, and now, through writing, offering hope and encouragement to those who need it the most," he said.

King Simon says the need to write the book came from a deep personal conviction, as he experienced life's ups and downs.

"I realised that many people are struggling to find hope in the midst of their own darkness. I wanted to write a message that would encourage those who feel overwhelmed, those who feel they've lost their way, or those who are walking through difficult times."

"The book is a product of my personal struggles, my experiences with God, and the powerful truth of His Word that says, "weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning." It took me about two years to write the book, as I wanted each page to be filled with the hope and encouragement that comes from trusting in God's promises," he noted.

Mundandala says the book speaks to those moments when life feels overwhelming and when some face trials, losses and heartbreak. It's a faith-based guide to help people embrace God's promises and trust even in the darkest seasons.

"So yes, it absolutely follows my transition as a man of God, as it's a direct reflection of my mission to encourage others and point them back to the truth of God's Word. In Him, we will shine again."

He further explained that writing and publishing the book was a different kind of challenge as he is someone used to speaking in real-time, whether on radio or from the pulpit.

"Writing required me to slow down and dig deep into my heart and faith. It was a solitary process, filled with moments of self-doubt and reflection. However, I realised that this is just another way to share the message of hope that has been my calling for so many years. It was a different experience, but not necessarily harder; just another avenue to reach people," he added.

'You Will Shine Again' is available for purchase by calling 0813936934 to order a hard copy or at the Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre and Dream Print in Windhoek.