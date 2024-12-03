Namibia: Mbumba's 303 Days in Office

It was on 4 February 2024, slightly past midnight, when then-acting president Nangolo Mbumba, with hands shaking and watery eyes, delivered news that shook the country and the continent - the death of President Hage Geingob.

Mbumba, an old ally and friend of the late Geingob, sat on a couch as he mumbled, with a shaky voice, the words: "Fellow Namibians, it is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, has passed on today, Sunday, 4 February 2024, at about 00h04 at Lady Pohamba Hospital, while he was receiving medical treatment by his medical team."

About 14 hours later, Mbumba would ascend to the highest office in the land, filling the void left by Geingob, a man he described not only as a close friend, but a dear brother. At the time, the armchair lawyers and rhetoricians spanning across the spectrum and the inner circles were analysing the spew of "interim," "acting," "temporary," and even "ceremonious" head of state.

Either way, the calm and composed educator and lawmaker wore the boots and promised to continue where his friend had left off. Today marks exactly 303 days since he took over the highest office in the country.

In this piece, we go down memory lane to zoom into key events which have so far characterised the Mbumba presidency.Official As various African leaders and delegates descended on Windhoek to pay their

last respects, Mbumba's first role as Head of State was to be at the forefront and the face of the proceedings, and to ultimately welcome the dignitaries to the Land of the Brave.

In the same vein, exactly two days after the passing of Geingob, Mbumba had the task of opening Parliament on 6 February 2024, a role he took to heart, giving a tribute at the opening to the late president. "I have no intention, no desire, no ambition to stand for any office. If you wish to stand, don't think Mbumba is standing in your way," he said, setting the tone for the remainder of his term.

Mbumba also observed Constitution Day on 9 February, and had fruitful engagements with the judiciary in the country. Additionally, he made some moves, and appointed Emma Theofelus as ICT minister, deputised by Modestus Amutse; John Mutorwa as Deputy Prime Minister; and Peya Mushelenga as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Perfect send-off

The country held several memorial services in honour of the late president, with Mbumba being visibly present and next to former first lady Monica Geingos and the entire Geingob family. He paid tribute to the late Geingob, and eulogised the former president as a national hero who greatly contributed to the democracy of the country in many facets.

"Systems, processes and institutions" would go down as one of Geingob's favourite catchphrases. Geingob was a technocrat and politician par excellence. He was the embodiment of the Namibian Constitution, and respected it to the letter. "Today (Sunday), we bid farewell to a national hero, a courageous freedom fighter and a torchbearer of freedom, justice and equality. He excelled as a unifying chairman, the first prime minister, and the third President of Namibia.

His valiant exploits contributed to our independence, and today, he joins the brave heroes and heroines at Heroes Acre," remarked Mbumba then.

International assignments

President Mbumba went to Angola on 4 March 2024 for a one-day working visit to check on João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, and visit manufacturing units in Luanda. The visit was part of the bilateral relations between the two countries. Shortly after that, he arrived in Gaborone, Botswana, for the memorial service of the late Geingob, which was organised by that landlocked nation. It was on 13 March 2024. Mbumba reserved praise for then-president Mokgweetsi Masisi and his wife Neo Masisi for their prompt visits to console Madame Monica Geingos, the children, the bereaved family and Namibians at large upon hearing about Geingob's passing.

Five days later, Mbumba jetted off to neighbouring South Africa, his third visit since his inauguration as the fourth president. Mbumba and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa held bilateral talks to strengthen the foundations of Namibia-South Africa relations for the prosperity and socio-economic development of the two nations.

At home

After the presidency refuted allegations of being biased, on 17 April 2024, Mbumba went to Rundu, Kavango East region, to hold a meeting with traditional leaders at the Kavango East Regional Council in Rundu.

He also presided over the 10th Intake of the Regular Commissioning Course of the Ministry of Defence at the 261 Motorised Infantry Battalion in Rundu. Following the graduation ceremony, he visited Mupini village to lay a wreath at the grave of the late Dr Alpo Mauno Mbamba. Additionally, Mbumba engaged in a dialogue with the traditional leaders from all five traditional authorities (TA) of Kavango East and West. The consultative meeting, which included representatives from Va Gciriku TA, Shambyu TA, Hambukushu TA, Va Mbunza TA and Uukwangali TA, aimed to address key issues affecting the communities in the Kavango regions such as roads, clinics, networks, Green Schemes and the restoration of the Mashare Agricultural College to its original function.

Mbumba also hosted the King of the Belgians, King Phillip, who was on a State visit to Namibia from 30 April to 3 May. On 8 May 2024, the President jetted off to Kenya for the Africa Fertiliser and Soil Health summit, scheduled from 7 to 9 May 2024 in Nairobi, at the invitation of president William Ruto and Moussa Faki, chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Chinese Forum

On 2 September 2024, Mbumba arrived in Beijing, China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to deepen the existing relationship with the Asian giant.

From FOCAC, the agreement culminated in the Chinese government agreeing to foot the bill for the construction of houses for police officers through a N$1 billion grant.

President Xi Jinping's government also committed N$500 million for future

projects, and N$50 million to assist the country's efforts in mitigating drought. The grants are part of bigger grants and credits of more than US$50 billion in financing for

Africa over the next three years, with Xi promising to deepen cooperation in infrastructure and trade with the continent. He equally participated in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he was set to co-chair the pivotal Summit of the Future.