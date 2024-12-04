Zimbabwe: Post Cabinet Briefing - Sports Stadiums Set for Major Facelift

Cabinet considered and noted the report on the food deficit mitigation strategy, the urban cash transfer programme and the movement of grain as presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable July Moyo.

The third blitz in terms of food distribution commenced on November 1, 2024 targeting 6,54 million beneficiaries starting with those who had not received during the second blitz.

Under the Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala SeNkosi Programme, a cumulative total of 4 362,51 tonnes of grain has been collected by chiefs across the country in order to cater for the members of society. Under the urban cash for cereals programme, 27 877 beneficiaries have been reached with cash disbursements as at 25 October 2024.

The emergency schools feeding p[rogramme continues to be part of the food distribution programme, as learners are having their hot meals on a daily basis. As at 10 November, 2024, a cumulative total of 19 091.28 tonnes of mealie meal/grain had been collected under this programme.

PROPOSALS ON PRIVATE SECTOR PARTICIPATION IN THE DEVELOPMENT, REFURBISHMENT, UPGRADE, REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE OF THE COUNTRY'S SPORTS STADIA

Cabinet considered and approved the proposals on private sector participation in the development, refurbishment, upgrade, repair and maintenance of the country's sports stadia, which was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Eng Daniel Garwe.

Cabinet approved strategies aimed at developing, refurbishing, upgrading, repairing and maintaining the country's sports stadiums, which include leveraging on Built-Operate and Transfer model; Government's commitment to guarantee land in support of the utilisation of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) Forward 2.0 Funding Initiative; Government-private sector funded projects; and grassroots sporting facilities development as well as allowing sports clubs to establish their own stadiums.

Priority will be given to the construction of a new stadium in the New City, at Mt Hampden; and refurbishment of existing stadia namely: Dzivarasekwa, Gwanzura and Mabvuku in Harare; Barbourfields, Luveve, and White City in Bulawayo; Ascot in Gweru; and Chipadze in Bindura. The Government intends to replicate similar strategies in the refurbishment of stadiums in other cities and towns throughout the country.

Cabinet wishes to highlight that refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium in Harare to Confederation of African Federation (CAF) approved Sstandards is at an advanced stage of completion.

PRINCIPLES OF THE PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS AND SECURITY GUARDS (CONTROL) AMENDMENT BILL

Cabinet considered and approved principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) Bill, as presented by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe.

The exponential growth of the security sector and technological advancements necessitated amendment of the Principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) Act [Chapter 27:10].

The Amendment Bill provides for the establishment of the Zimbabwe Private Security Regulatory Authority which will contribute to public protection through the setting and improving of standards in the private security industry and promoting compliance. It will also enhance public confidence in the country's private security services. More specifically, the primary duty of the authority is to ensure that players in the private security industry comply with governing legislation, and set standards and codes of conduct through licensing, training, monitoring and inspections. The authority will be mandated to ensure that security guards and persons holding management positions in private security have the requisite training and credentials.

Additionally, the authority will monitor and enforce adherence to the law, investigate grievances, and penalize persons who violate the Act, and the code of conduct. Furthermore, the Principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) provide for the appointment of the Zimbabwe Private Security Regulatory Authority Board whose tenure of office, conditions of service as well as dismissal and other facets of the corporate governance shall be in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31]. The principles further provide for the setting up of the office of the controller, who shall be appointed on the basis of her/his expertise, which among other competencies, will be a public security background.

The amendment seeks to incorporate the licencing of persons or companies selling, or providing services defined as security services such as locksmith, CCTV installers, among others. It also introduces new regulation criteria for private investigators by amending section 7 of the Act, which provides for the licensing of the private investigators.

It gives the licenced investigators the power to employ without limit other private investigators and consulting or getting the approval of the regulator. The private investigators licence will only be granted by the Authority when an applicant has successfully undergone thorough background checks, completed training, and achieved a Government-recognised qualification.

UTILISATION OF THE UN-OWNED API/PNR GO-TRAVEL DATA SOFTWARE SOLUTION IN THE ESTABLISHMENT OF ADVANCE PASSENGER INFORMATION AND PASSENGER NAME RECORD IN ZIMBABWE

Cabinet considered and approved the Utilisation of the UN-owned API/PNR goTravel Data Software Solution in the Establishment of Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record in Zimbabwe, which was presented by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona.

The utilisation of the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism- owned goTravel software solution in Zimbabwe aims to strengthen the country's capacity to prevent, detect and intercept terrorists and their movements by collecting and analysing passenger data through the use of automated advance passenger information and passenger name record systems, in conformity with United Nations Security Council Resolutions 2178, 2396 and 2482, International Civil Aviation Organisation Standards and Recommended Practices and international human rights principles.

IMPLEMENTATION FRAMEWORK FOR THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE VOCATIONAL TRAINING AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT SYSTEM: 2025-2028

Cabinet considered and approved the implementation framework for the transformation of the Vocational Training and Skills Development System: 2025 to 2028, which was presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Honourable Dr. Fredrick Shava, as chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Human Capital Development, Skills Application and Employment Creation.

The main objective of the strategy and its Implementation Framework is to improve the quality, relevance and inclusivity of the vocational skills training programme. The transformation process is also aimed at enabling the vocational training centres (VTCs) to offer specialised training related to the local resource endowments in order to support the value chains across all provinces in the country. Furthermore, the transformation process will compliment other Government programmes such as the establishment of Village Business Units, Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme, National Solarisation and Housing Schemes, which will require skilled manpower for rural industrialization, and ultimately contribute towards the realisation of Vision 2030

The implementation framework seeks to facilitate the effective and efficient achievement of the goals and objectives of the strategic framework for the Transformation of the Vocational Training System which runs from January 2025 to December 2028. The framework also describes the major activities which will be undertaken by Government to transform and modernise the vocational training system.

MID-YEAR REPORTS ON PRIORITY PROJECTS FOR THE THIRD 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2024

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the Third 100-Day Cycle of 2024, as presented by the Ministers of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage; National Housing and Social Amenities; Health and Child Care; and Energy and Power Development.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe, highlighted the following achievements for projects under his purview:

Computerisation of four sub-offices, namely: Murambinda in Manicaland Province; Mahusekwa in Mashonaland East Province; Chiremwaremwa in Masvingo Province; and Chimhanda in Mashonaland Central Province is under way. Overally, the project is now 70 percent complete.

Preliminary survey for the establishment of Chitepo Liberation Heritage Archive in Nyanga, Manicaland Province has been conducted, and procurement of the materials to establish the Archive is being expedited.

The refurbishment of Nambya Community Museum in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province is on course. The development and deployment of the online border management system is progressing well.

Establishment of production vocational training units is 65 percent complete.

Construction of a skills training workshop and multipurpose sports facility at Herbert Chitepo Trust Training Centre is underway.

The Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Honourable Zhemu Soda, reported that the following progress has been recorded on projects under his purview:

The proposed Marondera flats housing project, Mashonaland East Province, is at 95 complete.

The proposed Lupane housing project, Matabeleland North Province has been completed.

The proposed Binga housing project has been completed.

The Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe (UMP) Mutawatawa housing project for the construction of the waiting mothers' shelter is at 90 complete.

The proposed Beitbridge Redevelopment, Matabeleland Province is 71 percent complete.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Dr Douglas Mombeshora, reported that the following progress has been recorded on projects under his purview:

The repair of cancer machines at Mpilo Hospital is 90 percent complete, with the CT scan and the chiller being work in progress.

The replacement of gel batteries with Lithium batteries at 15 health facilities which include Bota and Gutu Rural Hospitals is 99 percent complete.

The construction of a national tuberculosis reference laboratory at Mpilo Hospital is on course, with the construction of the super structure being 85 percent completion.

The construction of the water tank at Chitungwiza Central Hospital is on course, with the overall progress being 55 percent complete.

The installation of X-ray machines at Chikurubi Maximum Prison Hospital and Inkomo Barracks Hospital was completed, while other hospitals are at various stages of completion.

The construction of oxygen plantrooms at Lupane Hospital and Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital is underway, with the projects expected to be completed this month.

The procurement of materials for the renovation of 10 waiting mothers' shelters and theatres at Mt Darwin, St Albert's, Siakobvu, Chidamwoyo, Sanyati, Father O'Hea, Manama, St Annes Brunapeg, Inyathi and Nkayi, is in progress.

The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Honourable Edgar Moyo, reported that the following progress has been recorded on projects under his purview: